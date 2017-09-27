Local & Live – Sep 27, 2017
FOUR SAINTS BREWING
218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722
foursaintsbrewing.com
Sep 29: The Zinc Kings
Sep 30: Viva La Muerte
Oct 6: Open Mic w/ Wolfie Calhoun
Oct 7: Bjorn and Francois
Oct 13: Cory Luetjen
VILLAGE SQUARE
TAP HOUSE
6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330
Sep 27: Rob Massengale
Sep 28: James Vincent Carol
Sep 29: DJ NickNV
Sep 30: Pop Guns
Oct 5: Joshua West
Oct 6: DJ A-Vegas
Oct 7: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band
Oct 12: Doug Davis
Oct 13: Whiskey Mic
green heron ale house
1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733
greenheronclub.com
Sep 29: David Barton
Sep 30: Meagan Jean and the Klay Family
Oct 6: Alex Free, Eddie Atkins, Nicholas Bullins, and Will Easter
Oct 7: Will Easter
Oct 14: Mystery Hillbillies
Oct 21: Alicia B. and the Now
Oct 28: Be The Moon
arizona pete’s
2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889
arizonapetes.com
Sep 29: 1-2-3 Friday
Oct 22: Insane Clown Posse: The Great Milenko Tour
Oct 24: Dope, (HED) P.E.
Oct 25: GWAR
artistIka night club
523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686
artistikanightclub.com
Sep 29: DJ Dan the Player
Sep 30: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player
BARN DINNER THEATRE
120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211
Nov 4: Ms. Mary & The Boys
Big purple
812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728
Oct 12: Korby Lenker
Nov 24: Wyatt Espalin
the blind tiger
1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888
theblindtiger.com
Sep 27: Twiddle w/ The Hip Abduction
Sep 29: Big Something w/ Emma’s Lounge
Sep 30: Big Something w/ Emma’s Lounge & The Wright Ave.
Oct 1: 2017 PBPS Blues Challenge
Oct 2: GHOE Predawn FreakNik Twerkfest with K Stylis
Oct 3: Emarosa, A Lot Like Birds, Jule Vera
Oct 7: Key Glock
Oct 10: Zakk Sabbath, Them Evils
Oct 12: Susto, Esme Patterson
Oct 13: The Breakfast Club: 80’s Tribute
Oct 14: The Werks
Oct 17: The Old Heavy Hands with Austin Lucan & Ryan Singer
Oct 18: Four Years Strong, Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale, Life Lessons
Oct 19: Twiztid w/ Moonshine Bandits, Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Whitney Peyton, Andrew W Boss, Trilogy
Oct 23: Red and 10 Years
buckhead saloon
1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884
buckheadsaloongreensboro.com
churchill’s on elm
213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367
churchillscigarlounge.com
Oct 14: Sahara Reggae Band
Oct 21: Jack Long Old School Jam
THE CORNER BAR
1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559
corner-bar.com
Sep 28: Live Thursdays
comedy zone
1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034
thecomedyzone.com
Sep 29: Corey Holcomb
Sep 30: Corey Holcomb
Oct 1: Corey Holcomb
Oct 6: Bodacious
Oct 7: Bodacious
Oct 13: Chris Barnes
Oct 14: Chris Barnes
Oct 20: Shaun Jones
Oct 21: Shaun Jones
Oct 27: Dean Napolitano
Oct 28: Dean Napolitano
Nov 2: Aries Spears
Nov 3: Aries Spears
Nov 10: J. Bliss
Nov 11: J. Bliss
common groundS
11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888
Sep 30: Sleeping Policeman
Oct 4: Hunter Rea Band
Oct 13: Abigail Dowd
Oct 14: Stephen Evans Solo Acoustic Show
Nov 10: Tow’rs
cone deNIM
117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646
cdecgreensboro.com
Oct 11: SZA
Oct 14: Appetite For Destruction
Oct 21: Dylan Scott
Oct 24: Andy Mineo
Oct 28: Corey Smith
Nov 2: Jim Breuer
Nov 4: Iration
Nov 10: Hinder w/ Josh Todd & The Conflict
Nov 11: Yngwie Malmsteen
Nov 17: Parmalee
Nov 29: Clutch
greene street club
113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111
Sep 28: Riff Raff
Oct 5: Gold Rush
ham’s gate city
3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800
hamsrestaurants.com
Sep 29: Michael bennett
ham’s new garden
1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544
hamsrestaurants.com
Sep 29: Lasater Union
somewhere
else tavern
5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464
facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern
Oct 14: Desired Redemption, The Reticent, Ascentia, Fable Cry, Console Command
Nov 4: Will Easter
Nov 18: Big Dirty Ride
Nov 25: Murder Maiden
Speakeasy
Tavern
1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006
the idiot box
comedy club
2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699
www.idiotboxers.com
Sep 28: Adam Cayton-Holland
Sep 29: HACKS!!!
Oct 13: Mo Alexander
VILLAGE TAVERN
1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063
villagetavern.com
Sep 27: Rob Massengale
Oct 4: Brice Street
after hours tavern
1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113
afterhourstavern.net
blue bourbon jack’s
1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583
reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks
Oct 6: Jukebox Revolver
Oct 20: Lee Travis
claddagh
Restaurant & PUb
130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521
thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com
ham’s palladium
5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434
hamsrestaurants.com
Sep 29: Jukebox Revolver
Sep 30: Justin West
the deck
118 E Main St | 336.207.1999
thedeckatrivertwist.com
Sep 29: The Plaids
Sep 30: Radio Revolver
Oct 6: Stereo Doll
Oct 7: Brothers Pearl
Oct 13: The Dickens
Oct 14: Jill Goodson Band
Oct 20: Soul Central
Oct 21: Jaxon Jill
Oct 27: The Plaids
Oct 28: Crossing Avery and Halloween Costume contest
dance hall daze
612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204
dancehalldaze.com
Sep 29: Silverhawk
Sep 30: The Delmonicos
BReathe Cocktail Lounge
221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822
facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge
Sep 29: Freddie Fred Fridays
old nick’s pub
191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059
OldNicksPubNC.com
Sep 29: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins
Sep 30: Chasin Fame
Oct 5: Brad Bennett-Acoustic
Oct 6: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins
Oct 7: Bootlegger Blues
Oct 13: Exit 180
jp looney’s
2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570
facebook.com/JPLooneys
Sep 28: Trivia
rider’s in the country
5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111
ridersinthecountry.net
Oct 28: Fair Warning and Huckleberry Shyne
Second & green
207 N Green St | 336.631.3143
2ngtavern.com
Oct 14: 2nG Oktoberfest
bull’s tavern
408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431
facebook.com/bulls-tavern
CB’s Tavern
3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664
Sep 28: Tanya Ross
Sep 29: Chad and Dom
Nov 11: 1 Year Anniversary: Phase Band
finnigan’s wake
620 Trade St | 336.723.0322
facebook.com/FinnigansWake
Sep 29: Gypsy Danger
Oct 7: Jim Mayberry Duo!
Oct 13: Abe Reid and the Spike Drivers
Oct 21: The Mulligans
Nov 3: Souljam
Nov 10: DJ HEK YEH
foothills brewing
638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348
foothillsbrewing.com
Sep 27: David & Mason Via
Oct 1: Sunday Jazz
Oct 7: The Fustics
Oct 8: Sunday Jazz
Oct 11: Dear Brother
Oct 14: The Pop Guns
Oct 15: Sunday Jazz
Oct 18: Hazy Ridge Bluegrass Band
the garage
110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127
the-garage.ws
Oct 6: Man Forever
Oct 11: Royal Thunder, Brother Hawk, Must Be The Holy Ghost
Oct 13: Great Peacock
Oct 28: King Buffalo
Nov 3: Finks, The Kneads, North Elementary
Nov 15: Demon Eye & Lords of Mace
Nov 18: Irata, Mega Colossus, Night Sweats
Nov 24: Possum Jenkins’
johnny & June’s
saloon
2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546
johnnynjunes.com
Sep 29: Hedtrip
Sep 30: Justin Fulp
Oct 6: Hand Of Ozz
Oct 7: Southern Eyes
Oct 8: Fozzy – Judas Rising Tour
Oct 14: Austin John Winkler
MAc & Nelli’s
4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230
macandnellisws.com
Sep 28: Darrell Hoots
Sep 29: Stephen Henson, Double Down
Sep 30: Jukebox Rehab
MIllEnnium Center
101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700
MCenterevents.com
Oct 12: Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
Oct 25: Greensky Bluegrass
milner’s
630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221
milnerfood.com
Oct 1: Live Jazz
Oct 8: Live Jazz
muddy creek cafe
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Sep 28: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Sep 29: Wood Tone Slim
Sep 30: Black Walnut Festival
Sep 30: XcentriX
Oct 1: Rob Price
Oct 5: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Oct 7: Bethania Mill Market
Oct 7: Clovis Draper
Oct 8: Phillip Craft
Oct 12: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Oct 14: LulaPalooza at The Mill
Oct 14: EIGHTwentythree
Oct 15: Rob Price
Oct 15: Muddy Creek Honky Tonk
Oct 19: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins
Oct 20: Couldn’t Be Happiers
Oct 21: Chad Barnard
muddy creek
MUSIC HALL
5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623
Sep 28: Chatham County Line
Sep 29: Greg Humphreys Electric Trio
Sep 30: Not For Children: A Musical Revue of Women Behaving Badley
Oct 7: Christy Snow
Oct 8: Martha Bassett CD release show
Oct 12: Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles
Oct 14: June Rise
Oct 19: Roanoke/His & Hers
Oct 20: Jim Lauderdale
Oct 21: Urban Soil
Oct 26: Marvelous Funkshun
The quiet pint
1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881
thequietpint.com
TEE TIME
SPORTS & SPIRITS
3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010
VILLAGE TAVERN
2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686
villagetavern.com
Sep 27: PhaseBand
Oct 4: Generation
Oct 11: The Pop Guns