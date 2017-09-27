Local & Live – Sep 27, 2017

FOUR SAINTS BREWING

218 South Fayetteville St. | 336.610.3722

foursaintsbrewing.com

Sep 29: The Zinc Kings

Sep 30: Viva La Muerte

Oct 6: Open Mic w/ Wolfie Calhoun

Oct 7: Bjorn and Francois

Oct 13: Cory Luetjen

VILLAGE SQUARE

TAP HOUSE

6000 Meadowbrook Mall Ct | 336.448.5330

Sep 27: Rob Massengale

Sep 28: James Vincent Carol

Sep 29: DJ NickNV

Sep 30: Pop Guns

Oct 5: Joshua West

Oct 6: DJ A-Vegas

Oct 7: Cory Luetjen & The Traveling Blues Band

Oct 12: Doug Davis

Oct 13: Whiskey Mic

green heron ale house

1110 Flinchum Rd | 336.593.4733

greenheronclub.com

Sep 29: David Barton

Sep 30: Meagan Jean and the Klay Family

Oct 6: Alex Free, Eddie Atkins, Nicholas Bullins, and Will Easter

Oct 7: Will Easter

Oct 14: Mystery Hillbillies

Oct 21: Alicia B. and the Now

Oct 28: Be The Moon

arizona pete’s

2900 Patterson St #A | 336.632.9889

arizonapetes.com

Sep 29: 1-2-3 Friday

Oct 22: Insane Clown Posse: The Great Milenko Tour

Oct 24: Dope, (HED) P.E.

Oct 25: GWAR

artistIka night club

523 S Elm St | 336.271.2686

artistikanightclub.com

Sep 29: DJ Dan the Player

Sep 30: DJ Paco and DJ Dan the Player

BARN DINNER THEATRE

120 Stage Coach Tr. | 336.292.2211

Nov 4: Ms. Mary & The Boys

Big purple

812 Olive St. | 336.302.3728

Oct 12: Korby Lenker

Nov 24: Wyatt Espalin

the blind tiger

1819 Spring Garden St | 336.272.9888

theblindtiger.com

Sep 27: Twiddle w/ The Hip Abduction

Sep 29: Big Something w/ Emma’s Lounge

Sep 30: Big Something w/ Emma’s Lounge & The Wright Ave.

Oct 1: 2017 PBPS Blues Challenge

Oct 2: GHOE Predawn FreakNik Twerkfest with K Stylis

Oct 3: Emarosa, A Lot Like Birds, Jule Vera

Oct 7: Key Glock

Oct 10: Zakk Sabbath, Them Evils

Oct 12: Susto, Esme Patterson

Oct 13: The Breakfast Club: 80’s Tribute

Oct 14: The Werks

Oct 17: The Old Heavy Hands with Austin Lucan & Ryan Singer

Oct 18: Four Years Strong, Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale, Life Lessons

Oct 19: Twiztid w/ Moonshine Bandits, Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Whitney Peyton, Andrew W Boss, Trilogy

Oct 23: Red and 10 Years

buckhead saloon

1720 Battleground Ave | 336.272.9884

buckheadsaloongreensboro.com

churchill’s on elm

213 S Elm St | 336.275.6367

churchillscigarlounge.com

Oct 14: Sahara Reggae Band

Oct 21: Jack Long Old School Jam

THE CORNER BAR

1700 Spring Garden St | 336.272.5559

corner-bar.com

Sep 28: Live Thursdays

comedy zone

1126 S Holden Rd | 336.333.1034

thecomedyzone.com

Sep 29: Corey Holcomb

Sep 30: Corey Holcomb

Oct 1: Corey Holcomb

Oct 6: Bodacious

Oct 7: Bodacious

Oct 13: Chris Barnes

Oct 14: Chris Barnes

Oct 20: Shaun Jones

Oct 21: Shaun Jones

Oct 27: Dean Napolitano

Oct 28: Dean Napolitano

Nov 2: Aries Spears

Nov 3: Aries Spears

Nov 10: J. Bliss

Nov 11: J. Bliss

common groundS

11602 S Elm Ave | 336.698.3888

Sep 30: Sleeping Policeman

Oct 4: Hunter Rea Band

Oct 13: Abigail Dowd

Oct 14: Stephen Evans Solo Acoustic Show

Nov 10: Tow’rs

cone deNIM

117 S Elm St | 336.378.9646

cdecgreensboro.com

Oct 11: SZA

Oct 14: Appetite For Destruction

Oct 21: Dylan Scott

Oct 24: Andy Mineo

Oct 28: Corey Smith

Nov 2: Jim Breuer

Nov 4: Iration

Nov 10: Hinder w/ Josh Todd & The Conflict

Nov 11: Yngwie Malmsteen

Nov 17: Parmalee

Nov 29: Clutch

greene street club

113 N Greene St | 336.273.4111

Sep 28: Riff Raff

Oct 5: Gold Rush

ham’s gate city

3017 Gate City Blvd | 336.851.4800

hamsrestaurants.com

Sep 29: Michael bennett

ham’s new garden

1635 New Garden Rd | 336.288.4544

hamsrestaurants.com

Sep 29: Lasater Union

somewhere

else tavern

5713 W Friendly Ave | 336.292.5464

facebook.com/thesomewhereelsetavern

Oct 14: Desired Redemption, The Reticent, Ascentia, Fable Cry, Console Command

Nov 4: Will Easter

Nov 18: Big Dirty Ride

Nov 25: Murder Maiden

Speakeasy

Tavern

1706 Battleground Ave | 336.378.0006

the idiot box

comedy club

2134 Lawndale Dr | 336.274.2699

www.idiotboxers.com

Sep 28: Adam Cayton-Holland

Sep 29: HACKS!!!

Oct 13: Mo Alexander

VILLAGE TAVERN

1903 Westridge Rd | 336.282.3063

villagetavern.com

Sep 27: Rob Massengale

Oct 4: Brice Street

after hours tavern

1614 N Main St | 336.883.4113

afterhourstavern.net

blue bourbon jack’s

1310 N Main St | 336.882.2583

reverbnation.com/venue/bluebourbonjacks

Oct 6: Jukebox Revolver

Oct 20: Lee Travis

claddagh

Restaurant & PUb

130 E Parris Ave | 336.841.0521

thecladdaghrestaurantandpub.com

ham’s palladium

5840 Samet Dr | 336.887.2434

hamsrestaurants.com

Sep 29: Jukebox Revolver

Sep 30: Justin West

the deck

118 E Main St | 336.207.1999

thedeckatrivertwist.com

Sep 29: The Plaids

Sep 30: Radio Revolver

Oct 6: Stereo Doll

Oct 7: Brothers Pearl

Oct 13: The Dickens

Oct 14: Jill Goodson Band

Oct 20: Soul Central

Oct 21: Jaxon Jill

Oct 27: The Plaids

Oct 28: Crossing Avery and Halloween Costume contest

dance hall daze

612 Edgewood St | 336.558.7204

dancehalldaze.com

Sep 29: Silverhawk

Sep 30: The Delmonicos

BReathe Cocktail Lounge

221 N Main St. | 336.497.4822

facebook.com/BreatheCocktailLounge

Sep 29: Freddie Fred Fridays

old nick’s pub

191 Lowes Foods Dr | 336.747.3059

OldNicksPubNC.com

Sep 29: Karaoke w/ DJ Tyler Perkins

Sep 30: Chasin Fame

Oct 5: Brad Bennett-Acoustic

Oct 6: Karaoke w DJ Tyler Perkins

Oct 7: Bootlegger Blues

Oct 13: Exit 180

jp looney’s

2213 E Oak Ridge Rd | 336.643.1570

facebook.com/JPLooneys

Sep 28: Trivia

rider’s in the country

5701 Randleman Rd | 336.674.5111

ridersinthecountry.net

Oct 28: Fair Warning and Huckleberry Shyne

Second & green

207 N Green St | 336.631.3143

2ngtavern.com

Oct 14: 2nG Oktoberfest

bull’s tavern

408 West 4th St | 336.331.3431

facebook.com/bulls-tavern

CB’s Tavern

3870 Bethania Station Rd | 336.815.1664

Sep 28: Tanya Ross

Sep 29: Chad and Dom

Nov 11: 1 Year Anniversary: Phase Band

finnigan’s wake

620 Trade St | 336.723.0322

facebook.com/FinnigansWake

Sep 29: Gypsy Danger

Oct 7: Jim Mayberry Duo!

Oct 13: Abe Reid and the Spike Drivers

Oct 21: The Mulligans

Nov 3: Souljam

Nov 10: DJ HEK YEH

foothills brewing

638 W 4th St | 336.777.3348

foothillsbrewing.com

Sep 27: David & Mason Via

Oct 1: Sunday Jazz

Oct 7: The Fustics

Oct 8: Sunday Jazz

Oct 11: Dear Brother

Oct 14: The Pop Guns

Oct 15: Sunday Jazz

Oct 18: Hazy Ridge Bluegrass Band

the garage

110 W 7th St | 336.777.1127

the-garage.ws

Oct 6: Man Forever

Oct 11: Royal Thunder, Brother Hawk, Must Be The Holy Ghost

Oct 13: Great Peacock

Oct 28: King Buffalo

Nov 3: Finks, The Kneads, North Elementary

Nov 15: Demon Eye & Lords of Mace

Nov 18: Irata, Mega Colossus, Night Sweats

Nov 24: Possum Jenkins’

johnny & June’s

saloon

2105 Peters Creek Pkwy | 336.724.0546

johnnynjunes.com

Sep 29: Hedtrip

Sep 30: Justin Fulp

Oct 6: Hand Of Ozz

Oct 7: Southern Eyes

Oct 8: Fozzy – Judas Rising Tour

Oct 14: Austin John Winkler

MAc & Nelli’s

4926 Country Club Rd | 336.529.6230

macandnellisws.com

Sep 28: Darrell Hoots

Sep 29: Stephen Henson, Double Down

Sep 30: Jukebox Rehab

MIllEnnium Center

101 West 5th Street | 336.723.3700

MCenterevents.com

Oct 12: Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Oct 25: Greensky Bluegrass

milner’s

630 S Stratford Rd | 336.768.2221

milnerfood.com

Oct 1: Live Jazz

Oct 8: Live Jazz

muddy creek cafe

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Sep 28: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Sep 29: Wood Tone Slim

Sep 30: Black Walnut Festival

Sep 30: XcentriX

Oct 1: Rob Price

Oct 5: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Oct 7: Bethania Mill Market

Oct 7: Clovis Draper

Oct 8: Phillip Craft

Oct 12: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Oct 14: LulaPalooza at The Mill

Oct 14: EIGHTwentythree

Oct 15: Rob Price

Oct 15: Muddy Creek Honky Tonk

Oct 19: Open Mic w/ Country Dan Collins

Oct 20: Couldn’t Be Happiers

Oct 21: Chad Barnard

muddy creek

MUSIC HALL

5455 Bethania Rd | 336.923.8623

Sep 28: Chatham County Line

Sep 29: Greg Humphreys Electric Trio

Sep 30: Not For Children: A Musical Revue of Women Behaving Badley

Oct 7: Christy Snow

Oct 8: Martha Bassett CD release show

Oct 12: Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles

Oct 14: June Rise

Oct 19: Roanoke/His & Hers

Oct 20: Jim Lauderdale

Oct 21: Urban Soil

Oct 26: Marvelous Funkshun

The quiet pint

1420 W 1st St | 336.893.6881

thequietpint.com

TEE TIME

SPORTS & SPIRITS

3040 Healy Dr | 336.760.4010

VILLAGE TAVERN

2000 Griffith Rd | 336.760.8686

villagetavern.com

Sep 27: PhaseBand

Oct 4: Generation

Oct 11: The Pop Guns