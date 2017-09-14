Local Man Arrested in Connection to Two Bank Robberies

GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2017) – Two separate branches of the State Employee Credit Union were robbed within the past two weeks. The first location 2600 S. Holden Road was robbed on September 5th while the 1201 New Garden Road branch was robbed on September 13th.

In both cases, employees reported a white male wearing a tan coat and glasses entered the facility, approached a teller and passed a note demanding money while indicating he had a gun. The suspect fled the business on foot after receiving cash.

After extensive follow-up, the Greensboro Police Department arrested Richard Eugene Brooks, 33, of 1006 Bitting Street. Brooks was taken into custody without incident at his residence and charged with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at the Guilford County Jail.