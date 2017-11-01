Local Roots Coffee Bar and General Store grand opening

Local Roots Coffee Bar and General Store will have their Grand Opening this Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon-4 p.m. The opening event will feature their gourmet coffee bar, local foods (including a chicken stew), live music and samples from some of the best wineries in North Carolina. The public will be able to meet the artists whose handcrafted products will be featured in the general store.

“It’s been our vision for a long time to open a Coffee Bar and General Store in the heart of Kernersville,” co-founder Danielle Blanton said. “This is our hometown and we wanted to create a place where people can come hang out, grab a cup of coffee, socialize and purchase items like food, produce and gifts from people in their community”.

Local Roots will feature a wide range of items beyond their gourmet coffee bar. Their General Store will feature handcrafted items from a variety of local artists, seasonal foods and produce from local farmers along with prepared foods and baked items from local vendors. Everything in the store will be from North Carolina, with a main emphasis on the Triad area. The store will bring in local breweries and wineries for tastings and events, with live music on the weekends.

“We saw the need for a community coffee house, and our concept expanded from there,” co-founder Stephanie Egan said. “We knew we wanted the location to be downtown, and when this space on Cherry Street became available, we knew instantly it was the perfect fit for the Kernersville community.”

For more information or to attend the Grand Opening, please email Danielle Blanton at contactlocalroots@gmail.com or call 336-577-2975.