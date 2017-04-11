Local Talent: Joseph Rudzinski

Visual comedian Joseph Rudzinski was born a clown but it wasn’t until he read about the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College in a National Geographic magazine that he began a professional career.

“I was like ‘Oh I want grow up and do that,’” said Rudzinski. “Like most people who have a dream to be a fireman or police officer, you have a dream but it’s not realistic.”

However his dream did come true when his audition was accepted by the circus and he attended the infamous Clown College.

“When I got there I found out it was harder than Harvard or MIT to get into the school so I was really humbled.”

Rudzinski trained for eight physically intense weeks during his time at the Clown College.

“From six in the morning to two at night, it was everything you ever wanted to learn,” said Rudzinski. “Acrobatics, animals, falls, slapstick, stilts, unicycles and pyrotechnics. Clowns are the SWAT team of the circus world. So you got to learn to be prepared for that.”

According to Rudzinski, clowning is about heart and personality.

“I see everyone equal and I see the inequalities. One thing about being a clown is that you never go into a situation and look down on people. You are humble to everyone…you are there to entertain them.”

Rudzinski has now been a professional entertainer for about 27 years and has lived in Greensboro since 1990. He currently teaches his gifts to others and holds up the value that knowledge is meant to be shared.

“I try to find joy in every moment, when someone can’t spin a plate and they learn to spin a plate, when they can’t do juggling balls and they learn to do juggling balls. In theory I’m great in my own competition, but I don’t believe in competition, I believe in cooperation.

“I really value community much more than I ever did. The way we succeed is we support each other. We have to support each other.”

To learn more about Joseph Rudzinski or contact him, view his website at www.justjoey.biz

Or follow him at Facebook at www.facebook.com/thejustjoey.