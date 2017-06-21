LOCAL TALENT: Triad’s Best winner shares his passion for suicide prevention awareness advocacy

Chris Hatchcock was the Triad’s Best winner of Best Songwriter, Best Bassist, Best Guitarist, Best Percussionist, Best Musician in the Triad and his band, The Reticent was named the Best Live Triad Music Show of 2016. Hatchcock is also the band director at Charles E. Jordan High School in Durham and an advocate for suicide prevention awareness. The Reticent started off as Hatchcock’s side project and became a repository of realized ideas and outlet for emotions he did not know how to handle and since has become his only project composed solely of himself.

“The name The Reticent came from that idea,” he said. “Reticent means something that you withhold, or are silent about.”

In 2002, his friend Eve, who inspired his recent album “On the Eve of Goodbye,” decided to take her own life. In her memory and as a part of his activism, he has played at various fundraising events for organizations and events, such as To Write Love On Her Arms and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I encouraged artists to talk about any experiences they have had to just try to encourage dialogue in those settings,” he said. “I have found that lots of people are receptive to that, they want to talk– especially when they see someone be open and forward about it.”