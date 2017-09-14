Local Young Ladies to Compete for the Miss North Carolina USA and Miss North Carolina Teen USA Crowns

High Point, NC –The Miss North Carolina USA 2018 and Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2018 pageants will be held Sept. 29 – 30, 2017 at the High Point Theatre. The pageants are the official state preliminaries to the Miss USA® and Miss Teen USA® Pageants, which are produced by RPM Productions, Inc. a subsidiary of the Miss Universe Organization and parent company, WME | IMG.

The preliminary competition will be held on Friday evening, followed by the final competition on Saturday evening. The pageants will feature contestants between the ages of 14-27, competing in interview, evening gown and swimsuit or active wear competitions. The contestants will be vying for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes, as well as the ability to travel the state promoting the pageant and it’s charitable alliances.

The celebrity panel of judges will include Austen Kroll, star of Bravo TV’s Southern Charm, and Dr. Bill Dorfman, from ABC’s Extreme Makeover.

Miss North Carolina USA 2018 will represent the state in the nationally televised production of the Miss USA® Pageant, and Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2018 will represent the state in the Miss Teen USA® Pageant.

Tickets may be purchased at the High Point Theatre’s box office or by calling (336) 887-3001. They may also be purchased online at www.etix.com. Those who cannot make the live shows may watch the live webcasts both evenings by visiting www.pageantslive.com. There is a fee of $20.