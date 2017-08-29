Locally produced musical drama to premiere in Greensboro

On Sept. 5, RED Cinemas in Greensboro will present the world premiere of the dramatic family musical Find My Way – The Musical, which was filmed on location throughout the Piedmont Triad area and boasts a fresh-faced cast of up-and-coming talent from the region, both in front of and behind the cameras.

There will be a red carpet event beginning at 6:30 p.m., preceding the Inaugural 7:30 p.m. screening, with members of the cast and crew on hand for the festivities. Scheduled to attend are 50 children from Save The Arts’ Kids on Film Program, who are featured in the film – both as actors and members of the production team. They will walk the red carpet, greet audience members, pose for photographs and sign autographs. In addition, CD soundtracks from the film will be available for purchase. There will also be an 8:30 p.m. screening of Find My Way – The Musical.

This coming-of-age parable stars Alyssa Jordan and Lindsey Draper as sisters whose mother (Tara Jamelle Jones) loses custody of them due to her substance abuse. For the siblings, this is the beginning of a perilous, yet rewarding journey in which they discover opportunities for a brighter and more hopeful future–in ways they never could have expected.

A co-production of Save The Arts Films and FlowerChild Productions, Find My Way – The Musical is only the latest in a series of features filmed in and around the region, following the teen drama It Takes a Village, the contemporary romantic comedy Love’s Hue and the romantic drama Twisted Love – all of which premiered last year and all of which explore issues confronting people today.

Songwriter-turned-filmmaker Rasheem Kilo Pugh established the Greensboro-based nonprofit Save The Arts as a resource for teaching young people about film production, and to celebrate and foster their creativity. Pugh won a Grammy Award for Lauryn Hill’s 1998 debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and a subsequent nomination for Emily King’s 2007 debut studio album East Side Story.

Fondly nicknamed “Mr. Save The Arts,” Pugh produced Find My Way – the Musical and co-directed with Morgan Jones. He was inspired to make this film after seeing the big-budget, big-screen remake of Annie (2017). But he said he also wanted to make a film that was more realistic and more resonant – less a splashy extravaganza than a character-driven drama, albeit as a musical –that would have broad appeal and a positive message.

“I wanted to create a new story with new music that today’s youth could relate to,” he said. “I’m very pleased with the film’s message and music. The actors are so believable and so passionate, we are excited to see how many people embrace them at the premiere. They brought the entire story to life. The singing, the dancing, even the moments that make you want to cry – you simply fall in love with them.”

Save The Arts has much more in store for the future. Each year the organization recognizes painters, sculptors, architects and photographers with its annual Save The Arts awards. Not resting on its laurels, Save The Arts is currently working on the 2018 awards presentation and is currently in pre-production on another feature, Rooster. The organization’s motto speaks for itself – and speaks volumes: “Capture the mind, you save the body!”

Mark Burger can be heard Friday mornings on the “Two Guys Named Chris” radio show on Rock-92. © 2017, Mark Burger.

Wanna go?

Find My Way — The Musical will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 5 at RED Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. premiere screening are $12. Tickets for the 8:30 pm screening are $10. For advance tickets or more information, call 336.230.1620 or visit the RED Cinemas website: http://www.redcinemas.com/, or you can contact Save the Arts Films at 973.477.5708 or visit the official website: http://www.savetheartsfilms.com/.