Love Greensboro Launches Love Marks

Fifty Love Marks to be installed starting March 4, 2017

Greensboro, N.C.—Love Greensboro is launching the Love Marks campaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017, with the installation of sidewalk engravings on Elm and Davie Streets. In the fall of 2016, community members purchased a limited number of Love Marks that bear a first and last name, the year, and a Love Greensboro trademark heart. The first fifty Love Marks were approved by the city of Greensboro to be installed by an artist along sidewalks of the 300 block of Elm Street and on the Davie Street perimeter of Le Bauer Park.

Love Marks is a fund raising and community raising initiative that supports Love Greensboro, an organization committed to promoting a cohesive community and strong sense of belonging. Love Greensboro was formed by a group of merchants and community members who want to help grow Greensboro together.

For more information about Love Greensboro or to purchase a Love Mark for $100, email Alice Herman at alice@lovegreensboro.com or visit our website lovegreensboro.com.