Lyceum Series at N.C. A&T to Present Tami Lee Hughes

In homage to Black History Month and the cultural contributions of African Americans to the arts, the Lyceum Series at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will present Tami Lee Hughes in her rendition of “The Legacy Show,” at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in the Richard B. Harrison Auditorium, on the university’s campus.

Hughes is a premier violinist and recording artist with immense versatility. The Legacy Show is more than a concert. It is a musical, cultural and historical journey. The show features classical music infused with a variety of styles, including spirituals, blues, Gospel, hip-hop and jazz. Portraying cultural themes of the Antebellum Period, the Harlem Renaissance, the Civil Rights Era, and Modern Times, the program binds music, spoken word and imagery.

Poems and narratives by such writers as Langston Hughes and Maya Angelou, introduce each piece. A special component of the show is a tribute to African American women, particularly iconic female music artists. Hughes has performed on numerous recordings, including projects for Grammy award-winning artists Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond, Aretha Franklin and live in concert with Smokey Robinson.

Since making her debut with the National Symphony Orchestra, Hughes has extensively toured the United States, Europe and Central America, giving her rendition of the story and music of African-American composers. In addition to performing, Hughes is an active teacher and advocate for music outreach. She has taught at the University of Kansas, Marygrove College, Interlochen, and the Ann Arbor School for Performing Arts.

The Legacy Show is free and open to the public. For more information call 336-334-7571.

