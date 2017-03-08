Lyceum Series will feature the Kenny Garrett Quintet

The Lyceum Series of North Carolina A&T State University will end the 2016-2017 season of “Musical Diversity” with jazz great Kenny Garrett Quintet, Thursday, March 30, 2017 in the Richard B. Harrison Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

For more than 30 years Kenny Garrett has become the preeminent alto saxophonist of his generation. Having performed with the Duke Ellington Orchestra (led by Mercer Ellington) and his time spent with such music greats as Freddie Hubbard, Woody Shaw, Art Blakey, the Jazz Messengers and Miles Davis he has always brought a vigorous yet melodic and truly distinctive alto saxophone sound.

Event Date and Time

Thursday, March 30, 2017 @7:30 p.m.

Event Location:

Harrison Auditorium on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University

Event ticket Information:

A&T Students FREE with AggieOne Card

A&T Faculty and Staff – $5.00

K-12/Other College Students with school ID – $5.00

General Public – $15.00

For Ticket Information, contact the A&T Ticket Office (336) 334-7749