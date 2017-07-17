Lynn Montgomery Enters Jamestown Mayoral Race

JAMESTOWN, NC (July 7, 2017) — Lynn Montgomery, a three-term Jamestown Town Council member, today announced she has filed to run for the office of Mayor.

Montgomery, who has served as Mayor Pro Tem during two of her three Council terms, is seeking to become the sixth mayor since Jamestown was incorporated in 1947, and the first female to hold the town’s top elected position.

She was graduated from High Point University with a B.S. in Accounting. A Certified Public Accountant, Montgomery opened her practice in Jamestown in 1997 and has developed strong civic ties.

“It has been an honor to serve our citizens as a council member for the last six years,” said Montgomery. “I look forward to guiding Jamestown through what I foresee as exciting growth opportunities in the next several years.”

In addition to her elected position, Montgomery is also involved in numerous community activities, including Feeding Lisa’s Kids, a local program to address food insecurity among school-age children.

She is a former member of the Jamestown Planning Board and serves as the town council’s liaison to that body, and served on the town’s Master Pedestrian Plan Committee.

Montgomery was formerly Finance Director of the Historic Jamestown Society and both President and Vice-President of the Jamestown Business Association.

She has also served the past five years as a volunteer coach for the GO FAR (Go Out For A Run) program at Jamestown Elementary School and is currently a member of the organization’s Board of Directors.

She is a recent recipient of GO FAR’s Founder’s Award, which recognizes an individual who displays “selfless service to the children in our communities.”