MABE NAMED TO BOARD OF NORTH CAROLINA TRAVEL INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION

High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau president and CEO Tim Mabe has been named to the board of directors and Governor’s Council of the North Carolina Travel Industry Association, a statewide organization dedicated to promoting tourism in North Carolina. Travel and tourism is a significant revenue producer for North Carolina and generates approximately 43 million visitors annually. Travelers to North Carolina spend $20 billion and create nearly 200,000 jobs throughout the state.

“Tim’s appointment to the North Carolina Travel Industry Association board is another feather in the cap of the High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau and certainly is a wonderful accomplishment for Tim on a personal level,” High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau board of directors’ chair Bruce Davis said. “Travel and tourism remain among the most robust parts of North Carolina’s economy. Thanks to the work of Tim and his incredible staff at our Convention & Visitors Bureau, tourism on the local level here in High Point is reflective of the industry’s positive statewide momentum.”

In addition to being on the board of directors of North Carolina Travel Industry Association, his appointment on the Governor’s Council also gives Mabe a seat on the legislative council that determines policy. It also gives him a seat on the nominating committee that appoints North Carolina Travel Industry Association’s representative to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina is a state department that oversees Visit North Carolina, a business unit of Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina that leads the state’s tourism development program under contract with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Davis said that most recent data shows that the High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau worked on nine events during January 2017 that generated more than $1 million in economic impact. The Convention & Visitors Bureau is coordinating with another 43 events planned for the remainder of 2017 that will produce an estimated $27.5 million in local economic impact.

Mabe has spent more than 30 years leading convention and visitors bureaus, arenas and convention centers in seven cities, including his family’s popular music amphitheater in his hometown, Winston-Salem. He is one of only a few professionals worldwide that hold all three of the top certifications in the public event facility and Convention & Visitors Bureau organization industry, based on proven experience, extensive training, community involvement and stringent application criteria.

A longtime member of Rotary International, Mabe has received several awards including a Presidential Citation, District 5810 Leadership Award, Governor’s Award for Leadership and a Distinguished Service Award. Mabe graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences, as well as an MBA from Texas A&M. He and his wife, Debbie, have three sons and two grandchildren.

– A press release.