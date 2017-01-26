maCares Collects Retired Combat Military Uniforms to Raise Money to Support the Service Dogs of Veterans

North Carolina based nonprofit handcrafts items from retired combat

military uniforms to raise money to help the service dogs that are helping veterans.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (January 26, 2017) – maCares needs the community’s help to gather retired combat camouflage military uniforms for Operation Uniform. The collected retired uniforms are being handcrafted into items that will help raise awareness and money to support service dogs of faith Cares’ veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and/or Traumatic Brain Injury. By providing financial support for their service dogs, veterans are relieved of the financial burden associated with owning a service dog. Instead, their focus is on trying to live a full and productive life.

The cost of a service dog adds up fast with the initial training and re-certification, veterinary bills, preventative care, medications, grooming, and daily care. A service dog’s initial training from an ADI Certified Facility costs thousands of dollars. Plus, add the cost associated with owning a dog, and the total amount of caring for a dog can become overwhelming. maCares steps in to help relieve this financial burden from the veterans in our faith Cares program and for the nonveterans in the maCares’ Service Dog Support Program.

SGT Robert H. Brown, U.S. Army (Retired), is a faith Cares recipient whose service dog, AMY, helps manage Bob’s Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, isolation issues, stress and anxiety levels, awaken from nightmares, provides pressure therapy, and aids with mobility. Bob has shared that “without the financial help received for AMY, things would be tighter on our budget, especially when it comes to the traveling to AMY’s training events and vet bills. There would be times it would be difficult to go [to Amy’s training or vet visits] without it. The financial support from maCares has made life so much easier. More important than the financial support, the caring people who sponsor AMY are truly amazing. There could not be a finer sponsorship group who has our well-being at heart and would accept us into their family.”

The hand-crafted items that are currently being offered to help teams like Bob and AMY are wristlets and iPad/universal tablet covers starting at $14. To learn more or to reserve your item from a retired military uniform, please email wecare@maCares.org or call 336-478-4086.

Retired combat camouflage military uniforms can be dropped off Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm or mailed to 1302 Pleasant Ridge Rd. Greensboro, NC 27409 Attn: maCares – Operation Uniform. Please be sure to include your name, rank, branch and contact information so we can send you a thank you note!

ABOUT maCares – maCares is a 501(c)(3) organization that is committed to ‘helping service dogs help others’ by improving the quality of life for veterans, children, and adults. maCares also sponsors emergency veterinary care for rescued animals.

Since its inception in 1998 (nonprofit status in 2012), maCares has assisted dozens of organizations. Currently, maCares supports the following charitable efforts: faith Cares, a division of maCares, which provides support for service dogs of veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and/or Traumatic Brain Injury, the maCares’ Service Dog Support Program, which supports service dogs assisting those who have physical or neurological challenges, and an Emergency Animal Relief Fund for rescued animals in the need of emergency veterinary care in association with a local animal rescue group.