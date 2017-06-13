maCares Raises PTSD Awareness

North Carolina-based nonprofit teams up with The Fitness Center at Kernersville to raise awareness for PTSD and collects cards for hospitalized servicemen and women.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 13, 2017) – Join maCares at The Fitness Center at Kernersville on Wednesday, June 21st from 9 am – 12 pm and 4 pm – 7 pm to raise awareness for PTSD.

With June being PTSD Awareness Month, local veterans and their service dogs from the faith Cares Service Dog Support Program (a division of maCares) and volunteers will be at The Fitness Center at Kernersville to spread awareness about PTSD and about the maCares initiatives. The faith Cares Service Dog Support Program helps improve the quality of life of veterans living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and/or Traumatic Brain Injury by removing the financial burden associated with their service dogs.

maCares needs the community’s help to create and provide artwork and/or letters expressing their gratitude for a veteran’s service to secure Americans’ freedom. Community members are encouraged to bring artwork and/or letters for hospitalized veterans to The Fitness Center at Kernersville on Wednesday, June 21st. The collected artwork and letters will be hand delivered by our faith Cares veterans and their service dogs to hospitalized servicemen and women at the Veterans Medical Center & Home in North Carolina. Download pages to color of our faith Cares service dogs at http://www.macares.org/kids-corner.

Sgt. Keith Harrison (Retired), who served as a Combat Medic in the U.S. Army & U.S. Army National Guard for 24 years, shared what it means to a veteran to receive artwork or a letter. “Veterans enjoy cards just like when they served in combat and received letters from home. I received letters when I was in combat. Retired veterans need letters because a lot of them probably don’t have any family. To get something from somebody, even if they don’t know them, means the world. It reminds servicemen and women that we didn’t forget about them.”

Those who are unable to attend the awareness event can still participate by sending a drawing and/or a letter of thanks for a veteran. Please email your artwork and/or letter to weCare@maCares.org. Artwork and letters can also be mailed to 1302 Pleasant Ridge Rd. Greensboro, NC 27409 Attn: maCares – 2017 Honoring Veterans. The delivery deadline is June 28th.

To learn more about maCares events and giveback opportunities or to make a monetary donation, please visit www.maCares.org.