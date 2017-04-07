MADAGASCAR COMES TO UNCG ON MONDAY, APRIL 10

INTERNATIONAL LEMUR EXPERT FEATURED IN 3D IMAX FILM: ISLAND OF LEMURS

Greensboro, N.C. (April 6, 2017) – Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Dr. Patricia Wright, Primatologist and Distinguished Service Professor of Anthropology at Stony Brook University, will be on the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) campus to discuss her ground-breaking work.

Dr. Wright is the founder of Centre ValBio research station at Ranomafana National Park, where work is done to protect Madagascar’s unique and biologically diverse ecosystems. Her lecture, “Back from the Brink of Extinction”, takes place in the Sullivan Science Building on the campus of UNCG (301 McIver Street, Greensboro, 27412) in Room 201 from 5:30-6:45 pm on April 10. The lecture is free and open to the public.

Featured on the prime-time television program Nightline ( http://abcnews.go.com/Nightline (scroll down the page till you see a big lemur), the internationally renowned lemur expert has dedicated her life to saving lemurs. She has made major contributions in the biology, ecology, conservation and behavior of living primates, especially the Malagasy lemurs of Madagascar.

In 2014 she was awarded the Indianapolis Prize, the world’s leading award for animal conservation. A member of the American Philosophical Society, she has received a MacArthur fellowship, the Hauptman-Woodward Pioneers of Science Award, and the Distinguished Primatologist Award of the American Society of Primatologists. Her books include Madagascar: Forests of Our Ancestors; High Moon over the Amazon: My Quest to Understand the Monkeys of the Night; and For the Love of Lemurs: My Life in the Wilds of Madagascar.

On Tuesday, April 11, Dr. Wright will visit the Greensboro Science Center (4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, 27455) to meet staff and the museum’s lemurs at 3:30 pm. (great photo opportunity)

The 3D IMAX film, Island of Lemurs: Madagascar, features her work. A showing takes place at 4:30 pm.

Local arrangements by Professor Robert L. Anemone, Head of Anthropology, UNCG. Support from UNCG includes: RISE Network, Phi Beta Kappa, College of Arts and Sciences, Departments of Anthropology, Geography and Biology, and Environmental & Sustainability Studies, with additional support from the Greensboro Science Center.

