Major New Graduate Student Support Available Through 13 Programs at N.C. a&T

(Last Updated On: March 5, 2018)

Thirteen major new and renamed fellowship programs and financial awards are available to graduate students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, representing significant support to help students achieve their academic goals at the highest educational levels.

The programs are supported by state and federal funding to help North Carolina A&T develop more fully as a doctoral, higher research institution. Support for the fellowships and financial awards comes partly from federal Title III funding for historically black graduate institutions. N.C. A&T is one of the nation’s most productive historically black universities in graduation of African American students at the doctoral and master’s levels.

The new fellowships and awards are competitive and merit-based, recognizing academic achievement and in some instances the ability of recipients to foster diversity in key science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) professions. They range in size from $12,000 to $30,000 per year.

“Competitive financial support is necessary to attract the best students to our graduate programs,” explained N.C. A&T Graduate College Dean Sanjiv Sarin. “These new fellowships dramatically improve the level of support we are able to provide, and will help make our graduate program offerings more competitive, particularly in high-need STEM disciplines. They will also help us further expand as a research institution.”

N.C. A&T currently offers nine doctoral degree programs with 14 different academic concentrations and 29 master’s programs with 46 concentrations. The university is the third most productive public research campus in North Carolina, with a record $62.5 million in funded research projects in fiscal year 2017.

The new and, in some case, renamed fellowship and assistantship programs are as follows. Complete information on all graduate student funding opportunities is available on A&T’s website.

Chancellor’s Distinguished Fellows Program – Advancing African American doctoral leaders in computer science; applied science and technology; electrical, industrial and systems, and mechanical engineering; computational science and engineering and nanoengineering. The fellowship, consisting of a $30,000 stipend plus tuition, fees and health insurance benefits, is awarded one year at a time and may be renewed each year based on satisfactory performance.

– Advancing African American doctoral leaders in computer science; applied science and technology; electrical, industrial and systems, and mechanical engineering; computational science and engineering and nanoengineering. The fellowship, consisting of a $30,000 stipend plus tuition, fees and health insurance benefits, is awarded one year at a time and may be renewed each year based on satisfactory performance. Provost’s Doctoral Fellows Program – Available to students who are already receiving a research assistantship of at least $15,000, the fellowship provides a supplementary award of a $15,000 stipend plus tuition, fees, and health insurance benefits. Awarded one year at a time and may be renewed each year based on satisfactory performance.

– Available to students who are already receiving a research assistantship of at least $15,000, the fellowship provides a supplementary award of a $15,000 stipend plus tuition, fees, and health insurance benefits. Awarded one year at a time and may be renewed each year based on satisfactory performance. Graduate College Doctoral Dissertation Award Program – The $15,000 per year fellowship is available to students who are in the final stages of writing their dissertation and have no other form of financial assistance.

– The $15,000 per year fellowship is available to students who are in the final stages of writing their dissertation and have no other form of financial assistance. The prestigious one-year awards below are offered to top entering doctoral students based on recommendation from the academic department and competitive evaluation. They provide $20,000 stipends plus in-state tuition. Leadership Studies Fellowship Program Rehabilitation Counseling Fellowship Program Computer Science Fellowship Program Computational Science and Engineering Fellowship Program Electrical Engineering Fellowship Program Industrial and Systems Engineering Fellowship Program Mechanical Engineering Fellowship Program Nanoengineering Fellowship Program Applied Science and Technology Fellowship Program



Aggie Master’s Fellowship Program – This is a one-year award offered to top entering master’s students in selected programs on the recommendation of their academic departments. The fellowship provides a $12,000 stipend plus in-state tuition.

