Making Greensboro nasty again at New York Pizza

One band is frustrated with the Greensboro scene because of its alleged “lack of good rock ’n’ roll.” Aaron Coker and Jeremy Fountain are Spider Bitch, the self-proclaimed “blend of dirty, greasy, heavy, garage rock ” band with a touch of distorted delta blues.

On July 20, they will join forces with their bassist and the frontman of Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band, Al Al Ingram at New York Pizza for, what their Facebook event refers to as, “five hours of pure, unadulterated, stripped-down, nasty rock ’n’ roll.” Accompanying Spider Bitch on Thursday night will be two bands from Wilmington, North Carolina, The Male Men and Helichopter.

“We got to take this town back over,” Coker said. “We are Tate Street regulars for the past 20 years, we have seen it all, and we are well-poised and ready to destroy some shit. We’re doing a rock ’n’ roll sound like nobody else in the country.”

Coker is a 43-year-old Greensboro native who graduated from University of North Carolina Greensboro in 2001 double majoring in English and religious studies with a minor in German. Coker said he also served as the editor of the international poetry review and has lived in the Tate Street area for 10 years. He has played with several different people and bands on and off, and after a three-year hiatus, Coker said he wants to get back into the music scene.

“We are the loudest band in the state, but it is too quiet for us as it is,” Coker said. “We shake the walls when we play, we trash our equipment and throw guitars and drums everywhere.”

Coker said the name Spider Bitch just came to him “out of the blue.” The group has gone under three other names since they started playing in November. Coker said Spider Bitch would have to stick because they want to start promoting themselves. Coker said he and Fountain met in 2002 when Fountain’s band opened up for his punk-blues band, The Rakes at College Hill.

“I heard [Fountain] warming up on drums, and I thought it was the best shit I have ever heard in my entire life, and I knew immediately I wanted to play with him for the rest of my life,” Coker said.

Coker said he and Fountain became closer friends in 2012 when Fountain was playing in an improv project at New York Pizza called Pizza Jam with, Coker said, “some heavy hitters from the east coast scene” such as Big Something’s sax player Casey Cranford and a band called ESP.

Fountain said he has been playing the drums for almost 20 years. He moved to Greensboro in 1999 to go to UNCG and has just stuck around ever since. Fountain graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and had been actively playing in bands since 2000.

Fountain said they both share a love for loud, aggressive rock ’n’ roll, but he said Coker and his relationship is not only dependent on their shared musical taste.

“It wasn’t just the music,” Fountain said. “We would hang out after the shows, go to one another’s house, sit up all night listening to music and figuring out who we really were. [Spider Bitch] fits together pretty naturally. I really, really like the style of music that he is doing. It has inspired me to want to be a part of it and put some rhythm to it.”

Seth Oldham, a friend of Coker’s, describes Spider Bitch’s music as “an alchemical synthesis of three superhuman creative forces and personalities coming together to transmute each of their blazing musical fires burning within and combine them to make the healing elixir of unadulterated rock ’n’ roll.”

Another friend of Coker’s, Kristen Sears said Spider Bitch will rip the roof off of New York Pizza on Thrusday. She said they will blast open a portal to a time when Greensboro lived and breathed rock ’n’ roll with their “rare breed of dirty, garage punk.”

“Spider Bitch will make Greensboro nasty again,” Sears said.

New York Pizza’s Thursday Throwdown with Spider Bitch, The Male Men and Helichopter will begin at 9 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m. Check out their Facebook event for more details and to see the drink specials offered at New York Pizza that night. In the near future, Spider Bitch will be playing two music festivals in September: Heap Fest in Snow Camp and Tate Street Fest. To learn more about Spider Bitch and keep up their show schedule, check out their Facebook page.

