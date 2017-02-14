Male enters home thru window and sexually assaults juvenile

Winston-Salem Police are reporting that, at approximately 5:16 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2017, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were dispatched to 1628 Ashley School Circle to investigate an allegation that a suspect had entered the home through a window and committed a sexual assault against a juvenile inside the residence.

The matter has remained under investigation since that time and has been referred to the Criminal Investigations Division. Because the investigation is active and in the very early stages, no further information is available.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately twenty-five years of age, wearing a black jacket and a tan colored hat. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.