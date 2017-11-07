Man Shot on Eastwood Ave. Succumbs to Injuries

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2017)

Police Now Investigating a Homicide

A 21-year-old Greensboro man who was shot while visiting a friend on Eastwood Ave. last night succumbed to his injuries early this morning.

Stephen Nathan McKinney, Jr. was stuck by gunfire while he was outside 1701 Eastwood St. He was being transported by private vehicle to a local hospital when police and EMS met the them at the intersection of McConnell Rd. and English St. at approximately 10:50 pm. McKinney, of 1205 Larchmont Dr., was transferred to the ambulance and taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:20 am today.

While investigating the shooting, police discovered that 1705 Eastwood Ave. had also been struck by gunfire. No one was injured at that location.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses, and process evidence. No suspects have been identified at this point of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.