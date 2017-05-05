Man Used Craigslist Ads to Lure Victims

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2016) – A 26-year-old Greensboro man is currently confined after an investigation determined that he was using a popular classified ads website to lure victims and then rob them.

Tevin Damato Friday, 26, of 111 Marshall St. Apt X, is charged Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Obtaining Property by False Pretense for allegedly placing false ads for merchandise and services on Craigslist as a ruse to connect with potential victims. After arranging to meet the buyer, victims stated that Friday would rob them of their personal property.

Greensboro police continue to encourage buyers and sellers to conduct transactions from online classified ad sites at police stations.

If that is not possible, police advise:

Do not meet in a secluded place, or invite strangers into your home.

Do not go to a second location after meeting at the first location.

Tell a friend or family member where you’re going before meeting a buyer or seller. Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t “feel” right, leave the area. You can always sell your item later, or find another item to buy.

Friday is currently confined in the Guilford County Jail on a $75,000 secured bond.