Man Wanted in Fish Games Robbery Turns Himself In

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 4, 2017) – A man wanted by police for robbing a fish game business last month peacefully turned himself in to the Guilford County Jail last night.

Enrique Razaan Watkins, 20, is accused of robbing the Skill Fish Arcade at 2216 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. on July 7. Witnesses told police that two black males armed with handguns entered the business at approximately 8 pm and ordered patrons to get on the floor. One of the subjects then demanded money from a store employee. After receiving cash and other property, witnesses stated rounds were fired at a security monitor. Both suspects then fled on foot, and were later seen getting into a vehicle parked behind a nearby restaurant.

Watkins is suspect in at least one other similar robbery, and additional charges are pending. He is currently charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy, and six counts of Kidnapping. His bond is $300,000.

Police are searching for Watkins’ accomplice. He is described as a black male with a light complexion with shoulder-length dreadlocks. At the time of the Skill Fish Arcade robbery, he was wearing a white shirt with red stripes and “09” in dark numbers.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.