Manhattan Transfer and Take 6 Make Beautiful Music Together for First Time,  Coming to the Triad on Saturday, February 25, for One Show Only

No ordinary double bill, “The Summit” promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime live concert event!

High Point, North Carolina – Melodic, jazz infused vocals. Crystal clear harmonies. Innovative arrangements and funky grooves. Two of the most acclaimed, award-winning vocal groups in pop music – The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6 – combine forces for the first time, creating an unforgettable concert event sure to thrill audiences of all ages. With a remarkable 20 Grammy Awards between the two, and a range of styles from jazz to swing, gospel to R&B, each group will perform a set, culminating with a duet of the tightest harmonies known in the music business! “The Summit” will settle in at the High Point Theatre just long enough for a single live performance on Saturday, February 25, at 8:00 pm.

The Manhattan Transfer – Cheryl Bentyne, Alan Paul, Janis Siegel and Trist Curless, who stepped into the shoes of the group’s founder, Tim Hauser, after his passing in 2014 – has remained an important part of musical history for over forty years. The legendary quartet has won 10 Grammy Awards of 20 nominations, has been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and continues to wow audiences with live performances throughout the country and the world. With 19 singles and 29 albums over their stellar career, the group is perhaps best known for such classic musical numbers as “Operator,” “Birdland,” “Route 66,” “Boy From New York City,” and “Brasil.” The group has also recorded with an impressive roster of artists – Tony Bennett, Bette Midler, Smokey Robinson, Phil Collins, B.B. King, Chaka Khan, James Taylor, and Frankie Valli – and their music has been featured in numerous TV shows and films.

With praise from such luminaries as Ray Charles, Brian Wilson, Ella Fitzgerald and Whitney Houston, Take 6 – Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley – has toured across the globe, collaborated across genres, and is recognized as the pre-eminent a capella group in the world. They were inducted last year into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame, from whom they have received 10 Dove Awards in addition to their Soul Train Music Award, BRE (Black Radio Exclusive) Vocal Group of the Year and more. Their rendition of the Louis Armstrong hit, “What A Wonderful World,” Ladysmith’s “Black Mambazo,” Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me,” folk icon Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” often result in a standing ovation by the audience.

The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6 began their special collaboration “The Summit” in Los Angeles with their very first-ever performances together at the Catalina Jazz Club on March 23 and 24. No ordinary double bill, this show will surely create a once-in-a-lifetime live concert event for all Triad residents!

“The Summit will be one of the most exciting musical events we have ever had grace the stage at this Theatre,” says High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “Natural musical talent, artistic showmanship and audience interaction will guarantee a great time is had by all.” Tickets are $50-$75, available at the box office by calling (336) 887-3001 and online at www.highpointtheatre.com.

About High Point Theatre – Owned and operated by the City of High Point, the High Point Theatre is conveniently located within the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street in High Point. The Theatre features an elegant 965-seat auditorium with continental style seating, three exhibition galleries for meetings, displays, and receptions, and free parking.