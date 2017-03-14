March 25 & 26, 2017 – “Coppelia”

A ballet that tells the story of a Doll and . . .

. . . and the two young lovers she comes between! Swanhilda and Franz are engaged to be married,

until Franz sees the beautiful Coppelia on her balcony. Of course what he, and poor Swanhilda, are unaware

of is that Coppelia is a doll!

“Coppelia” is a funny and light-hearted ballet that will be presented by the Greensboro Ballet for

two matinees at the Carolina Theatre. See their website for information about these performances,

their “Tea with Coppelia” pre-event and a special Ballet & Brunch promotion, too!

http://www.greensboroballet.org/coppelia

For tickets: https://carolinatheatre.com/

March 5th Giveaway – A Family 4-Pack (2 adult tickets, 2 child tickets) to either of Greensboro Ballet’s performances of “Coppelia” – the comic story of a love triangle between a girl, a boy and . . . a doll.

March 25 or 26, both at 3pm at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro

Family 4-Pack: Value $100 (a savings of $20 off the normal ticket prices)