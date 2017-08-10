March for Science Greensboro plans Aug. 21 eclipse viewing

Greensboro, N.C.– March for Science Greensboro is organizing a fun, safe and educational eclipse viewing experience beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 at LeBauer Park in Downtown Greensboro. There will be music and hands-on activities to make for a great afternoon. We are hoping that everyone who lives and works close to downtown will join in the fun.

This is the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse’s path will cover the entire United States. The “band of totality” (the shadow of the Moon as it completely covers the Sun) is only 70 miles wide and is far to the west of the Triad. However, here in Greensboro, the eclipse will be at 93.76%, so it will seem almost total.

March for science Greensboro’s mission is to expand and enhance science advocacy and education. Our March back in April launched our role as advocates. We chose to have our eclipse event in Downtown Greensboro in order to make a fun, inspirational and educational experience easily available for just about anyone in or near the downtown area.

Not only will the folks who attend our event experience the best viewing of a solar eclipse in the continental US in 99 years, they will also enjoy some great music and have the chance to play their own drum at the big moment

March for Science GSO’s partners for the Aug. 21 eclipse viewing event are Greensboro Central Library, Greensboro Children’s Museum, Greensboro Historical Museum, Greensboro Cultural Center, Greensboro Science Cafe, Heads Up for Our Youth, Lindley Park Neighborhood Association, and Reconsidered Goods.

The group is currently raising funds to offset the cost of the eclipse event. For more information contact marchforsciencegreensboro@gmail.com or visit march4sciencegso.wordpress.com.

