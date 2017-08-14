Mayoral Candidate Calls for more Transparency in Jamestown and High Point

Jamestown resident and mayoral candidate Robert Frederick called for more transparency today regarding the upcoming annexation agreement between Jamestown and High Point.

“I’m troubled that these upcoming public hearings in Jamestown and High Point aren’t actually for hearing from the public,” said Frederick, “because the annexation agreement is drafted to be signed on the same day as the public hearings.”

Frederick is referencing the proposed, 30-year annexation agreement between Jamestown and High Point available as a PDF via the City of High Point’s website, which appears to have been printed June 30th, 2017.

https://www.highpointnc.gov/1994/High-Point-Jamestown-Annexation-Agreemen

The “adopted by” lines in the signatures are dated August 15th (for Jamestown) and August 21st (for High Point), which are the same days that the public hearings are scheduled.

Frederick also posted about it yesterday (Sunday) on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/RobertEdwardFrederick/posts/266431080525208

“The current annexation agreement was signed in 1991 and is valid until December, 2018,” said Frederick, “so why the rush to sign a new, 30-year annexation agreement before the November, 2017 election and apparently without meaningful public comment?”

Frederick will be at Jamestown’s Town Council meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to ask the Town Council to follow the spirit of the law regarding public hearings — so the public’s comments are actually heard and may then inform elected officials’ decisions — and so delay adoption of the proposed 30-year annexation agreement.