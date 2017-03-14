 “McLaurin Farm to Host Easter Egg Hunt”

(Greensboro, NC) Each Fall, McLaurin Farm is home to Woods of Terror, but each Spring, the chills and thrills turn to screams of joy from thousands of children who come to hunt for beautifully decorated eggs, and experience a variety of fun activities.

“This is our third year for the Easter egg hunt, and I think I’m as excited as the kids are,” said Eddie McLaurin, owner of McLaurin Farm. “This year in addition to the Easter egg hunt, we’ll have pony rides, a bounce house, face painting, and much more.”

The Easter egg hunt will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 10am until 2pm. The hunt is free for kids ages one to ten, and there’s a nominal fee for the other activities. Rain date if needed will be on April 15. McLaurin Farm is located at 5601 North Church Street in Greensboro.

For more information, call (336) 362-1885 or visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mclaurin.farms