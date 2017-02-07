Medicated Sunfish comes to Bull’s Tavern

Medicated Sunfish

Bull’s Tavern (408 W. 4th St. Winston-Salem)

Friday Feb. 10 9 p.m.

“Having just formed in early 2014, Wilmington NC’s own Medicated Sunfish are quickly becoming one of the premier live shows in eastern NC. Already having supported national award winning acts such as ZAPPA PLAYS ZAPPA, Passafire and many others, the Sunfish have accomplished a remarkable amount in their first year together. They have hit the ground running performing over 150 shows in their first year together as a band and aren’t stopping anytime soon! The members include guitarist Josh Boyd, drummer Alex Lee, Isaac Clowers on the Mic and the newest member Derek Lane on bass. The Sunfish are here to make the room rock with their high energy performances combined with intricate original songs and instrumentals that will leave you counting down the days till the next show!” – via Facebook

Black 2 Hip Hop Music Festival

The Blind Tiger (1819 Spring Garden St. Greensboro)

Saturday Feb. 11 6 p.m.

“Black 2 Hip Hop is an annual music festival held every February in honor of Black History Month in Greensboro, NC. Our mission is to help enlighten a people upon a culture that has a huge role in the expansion of music and society today.

The B2HH Music Festival provides a platform for a multitude of independent talent, fashion designers, and entrepreneurs of all sorts. With the key goal of uniting generations together to manifest a substantial support base for one another, through each representative’s craft that’s being showcased each year.

General Admission

Online Ticket Price: $10.00

Day of Show: $12.00

($5.00 UpCharge per Guest under 21)

AUDIENCE TICKET, VENDOR PAYMENTS, DONATIONS LINK:

www.Black2HipHop4.EventBrite.com

Business, Sponsorship, Press, Volunteers and all other Inquires:

Email: Black2HipHopFest@Gmail.com

Social Media Hold: Black2HipHop

Come celebrate the Culture of Hip Hop with us!

Peace, Unity, Having Fun…See you soon!” – via Facebook