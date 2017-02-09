MerleFest on the Road coming to Greensboro

Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys, Locust Honey & Mark Bumgarner perform in collaboration with Blue Ridge Music Center and Triad Acoustic Stage

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) — Triad Acoustic Stage and The Blue Ridge Music Center have teamed up to present a “MerleFest on the Road” concert on Saturday, March 4 at the brand new Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Arts Center. This special festival preview performance will feature Jonathan Byrd and The Pickup Cowboys, Locust Honey, and Mark Bumgarner.

JONATHAN BYRD AND THE PICKUP COWBOYS are musical gunslingers, vaudevillian hucksters, and oldfashioned tent revivalists. Between heartbreaking ballads and hell-raising sing-alongs, the Cowboys entertain and get audiences involved in the show. “Jonathan Byrd swings from the roots of American music…He jumps between gutbucket blues and tender ballads, empathetic work laments and sympathetic character studies…Byrd shares the often-missed, always poignant tales of the small people that make this world such a big place.” — Grayson Currin, The Independent

LOCUST HONEY STRING BAND has been described as warm, emotional, and, at times, heartbreaking. As Locust Honey, Chloe Edmonstone and Meredith Watson bring their experience in old-time, bluegrass, and pre-war blues to their original material and the traditional songs and tunes of the American Southeast. With a rotating instrumentation of fiddles, open-back and resonator banjos, and acoustic and resonator guitars, they set an emphasis on lively arrangements that showcase signature vintage vocal harmonies. John Miller (The Fox Hunt & The Hackensaw Boys) rounds out the group on upright bass.

MARK BUMGARNER has been a singer, songwriter, and musician for over 30 years. Primarily a solo artist, he also performs and records with his wife, Aimee, as the duo Calico Moon. “His musical style is a blend of roots country, bluegrass and rockin’ hillbilly blues that is true Southern Americana.” Several of his works have been recorded by nationally recognized bluegrass and acoustic artists, including Balsam Range, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Town Mountain.

When: Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.)

Where: Van Dyke Performance Space inside the Greensboro Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro

Tickets: $20, http://www.blueridgemusiccenter.org or www.triadacousticstage.com

About Triad Acoustic Stage – Triad Acoustic Stage is a Greensboro-based music production organization in its seventh year of featuring first-rate musicians from all over the world in small, intimate spaces. The organization, staffed mostly by volunteers, brings top-notch musicians from a variety of acoustic genres to the Triad area, providing personal listening room experiences for its clientele at reasonable tickets prices. Triad Acoustic Stage utilizes multiple venues in the Triad where fans and music connoisseurs can enjoy high quality sound and musicianship in a relaxed environment. For more information, visit www.triadacousticstage.com

About the Blue Ridge Music Center – The Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 near Galax, Virginia, celebrates the music and musicians of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The site includes an outdoor amphitheater and indoor interpretive center used to highlight an important strand of American musical culture, which still thrives in the region. Midday Mountain Music performances are offered free from noon to 4 p.m. daily. During the summer, its beautiful outdoor amphitheater at the foot of Fisher Peak comes alive through a vibrant and diverse concert series. Many of these concerts include activities for the whole family such as flatfoot dance lessons. The Music Center also offers scenic trails for the novice and seasoned hiker, educational programs, and the interactive Roots of American Music Museum. The visitor center and museum are open May through October and admission is free. The site is operated through a partnership between the National Park Service and Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. For more information, visit

BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

About the Van Dyke Performance Space – The Van Dyke Performance Space is a newly constructed event venue that opened in downtown Greensboro in November 2016. Created through the generosity and vision of the late dancer, choreographer, and teacher, Jan Van Dyke, the Van Dyke Performance Space—owned by the City of Greensboro and operated by ArtsGreensboro—is a dance-centric performance venue accommodating all genres of arts and events. Featuring excellent sight lines, 100% LED lighting, a sprung maple dance floor, superb acoustics, and flexible seating for 300+ (or standing room only configurations) the Van Dyke Performance Space provides a high quality, comfortable experience for a wide variety of audiences and events.