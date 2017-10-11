MOSES H CONE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL EARNS HONORS AS A TOP NURSE EMPLOYER IN NORTH CAROLINA

Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital named to Nurse.org ’s Best Hospitals For Nurses in the State of North Carolina

GREENSBORO, NC – October 9, 2017 – Nurse.org, the web’s leading career site for nurses, has recognized Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital as one of the best hospitals for nurses to work for in North Carolina. Over the past two years, Nurse.org has collected 1,598 reviews by nurses at 109 North Carolina hospitals about their workplace satisfaction. The data from the reviews from North Carolina state revealed that Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital has one of the highest levels of job satisfaction among its nurses.

Reviewers cited approachable management, flexible scheduling, and great leadership as the basis for the 4.1 star rating with 94% of the nurses surveyed recommending the hospital as an employer.

Nurse.org’s Product Manager, Phillip Lee, congratulated Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital on this achievement saying, “We’re excited to be able to recognize Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital for providing an excellent work environment for nurses. Our survey data shows that Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital has one of the highest nurse job satisfaction rates in the state.”

Nurse.org provides a safe platform on which nurses leave honest workplace reviews. Completely anonymous, nurses share their opinions about culture, nurse-to-patient ratios, and other matters important to them.

Making the list of top hospitals shows the facility is focused on nurse satisfaction. Nurse recruitment — a challenge today — becomes easier when the hospital can demonstrate its commitment to nurses by pointing to an unbiased source.

The full rankings of the Best Hospitals in North Carolina for Nurses is available to view at http://nurse.org/articles/best-hospitals-north-carolina/



To see all of the Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital reviews, see their facility page on Nurse.org.