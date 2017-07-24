Mother’s Death Deemed Homicide: Felon Charged with Her Murder

GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2017) – The death of a mother who was found in her home on Freeman Mill Rd. last week was deemed a homicide by officials from the State Medical Examiners’ Office on Friday.

The ruling on Tasaria Tasia Glover’s death, along with other evidence, was sufficient to charge Theodore Maurice Parker, 44, with First Degree Murder.

Glover was found deceased in her Smith Homes residence at approximately 3:15 p.m. on July 18. Police categorized the death of the 27-year-old as suspicious pending her preliminary autopsy results, which indicated that she was asphyxiated.

Parker and Glover were married at the time of her death.

On July 11, Parker had been released from jail where he was confined for multiple felonies. He was placed on electronic monitoring as a condition of his parole.

On July 16 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Glover called police stating that Parker had broken into her residence at 1615-D Freeman Mill Rd. and stolen some of her property. Police were looking for Parker, who had removed his ankle monitor, at the time of the Glover’s death.

Detectives found Parker on July 19 at the Motel 6 at 2838 S. Elm-Eugene St. and arrested him for interfering with the monitor. He was then confined for violating the provisions of his parole. At that time, Parker was also charged with Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, Communicating Threats, and Injury to Real Property.

Today, Parker was charged with First Degree Murder. He remains confined in the Guilford County Jail without bond.