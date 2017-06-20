Motivational Speaker and Author, Monique Johnson to Hold Book Signing Event

Will Unveil 7 Lessons to Help You Soar in Life

Greensboro, NC, June 20, 2017—Motivational speaker and author, Monique Johnson will host a book signing and discussion event for her first book release, Soaring: 7 Lessons to Help You Soar Into the Life You Were Meant to Live on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Greensboro Public Library located at 219 N. Church St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

Monique, who stands only two feet tall due to a rare genetic anomaly at birth, has appeared on the CBS Evening News with Katie Couric and various other media outlets to share how she’s overcome the odds and reached her goals. She is an accomplished entrepreneur, motivational speaker, law school graduate and author who is ready to share her keys to living a fulfilling life.

“I am so delighted to finally release this book and share 7 key lessons that have guided me throughout my journey to success,” said Johnson. “I want this book to inspire others to not let any obstacles or naysayers get in the way of them achieving their goals. I’ve faced many challenges, but through perseverance and a strong support system, nothing has been impossible for me, “she added.

During the event, Monique will sign books that will be available for purchase, as well as hold a discussion and Q&A session. Admission is free and open to the public.

To RSVP for this event, visit: http://tinyurl.com/made2soarbooklaunch.

For more information and to purchase a copy of the book, visit: www.made2soar.com.

About Monique Johnson – Monique Johnson is the founder of Made 2 Soar, LLC, a curator of positive change, and a highly sought-after speaker on topics highlighting success, disability education, diversity, and inclusion. She is a summa cum laude graduate of North Carolina A&T State University where she received her undergraduate degree in Business Marketing and Elon University School of Law where she received her law degree.

Monique’s effortless ability to keep her audience engaged and energized with her presentations has opened the door for her to powerfully impact diverse audiences of all sizes. She leaves an unforgettable and impactful impression wherever she goes. Her inspiring story of motivating others and overcoming adversity has garnered her both local and national news coverage including appearances on FOX 8 News, WXII-TV, WRAL-TV, and the CBS Evening News with Katie Couric.