Mulligan’s Bar & Grill to Open at Winston Lake Golf Course as Part of Rebranding efforts on Food & Beverage Services

Feb. 21, 2017 (Winston-Salem, NC) The City of Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks Department, Winston Lake Golf Course and Thunderbirds Food & Beverage announced today a new enhancement as part of the concession sponsorship between the City and Thunderbirds’ Food & Beverage. The concession area at Winston Lake Golf Course will be rebranded with new colors and name and will be known as Mulligan’s Bar & Grill. Thunderbirds President Scott Brand- “We promised to rebrand the concession area, and we are looking forward to several changes before the “official” start of golf season at Winston Lake Golf Course. We are working to upgrade the furniture, add additional TV’s and revamp the food menu to include daily features and adult spirits. Our goal is simple, give golfers and their guests a place to add up their scores, relive the great shots and make excuses about why they missed the three-foot putt on number 10! Concession operator veteran Christy Tate is preparing a general makeover of our food offerings, and we are looking to a soft opening March 10.”

Mulligan’s Bar & Grill at Winston Lake will also be developing a catering menu for all golf outings and other events. Our goal is to enhance the golf outings for groups and individuals, and to customers who just want to stop by to grab a sandwich and a cold beverage or a glass of wine and relax. Mulligan’s plans on being open weekends Friday- Sunday from 8 AM until sundown and after Memorial Day Weekend every day the course is open until at least Labor Day. The schedule will be adjusted per the course schedule, events and of course the weather.

The 18-hole Winston Lake Golf Course in Winston Salem, North Carolina is a public golf course that opened in 1957. Designed by Ellis Maples, Winston Lake Golf Course measures 6,213 yards from the longest tees and has a slope rating of 118 and a 69 USGA rating. The course features 3 sets of tees for different skill levels. The course features a clubhouse, pro shop, locker rooms and just underwent major green replacements. For information on available tee times be sure to log onto cityofws.org/golf.

The Thunderbirds Concessions & Beverage would like to thank Stephen Lockwood and David Bjorgen of Astronaut for working with us to create the brand identity of Mulligan’s. “We appreciate their willingness to help us rebrand the food and beverage area at Winston Lake Golf Course,” added Scott Brand. Astronaut is a creative agency in Winston-Salem that partners with their clients to solve business challenges, create positive connections with consumers, and deliver tangible results. Their mission is to move businesses and brands forward by thinking beyond the ordinary. Go to astronautcrew.com to learn more.