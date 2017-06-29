“Musically Speaking” at EMF: Festival Expands Musically Speaking to Thursday nights

(GREENSBORO) – Did you know that Eastern Music Festival provides a free educational program before every Thursday, Friday and Saturday performance this season? It’s called “Musically Speaking” and while the program has been a staple in EMF’s lineup for years, this summer the Festival is expanding it to Thursday nights.

Musically Speaking allows audience members to meet with musicians, learn more about the performances and to develop and expand their appreciation of each night’s concert. Musically Speaking creates a casual, conversational atmosphere to help expand the listener’s knowledge.

These talks are geared towards a wide array of audiences. The 2017 Musically Speaking series is comprised of 15 one-hour talks discussing the music to be performed on each respective evening. Five speakers will join us from the academic music communities of Greensboro, Winston-Salem, as well as New Jersey.

The series will kick off tonight, June 29, with Conductor Emeritus of the Winston-Salem Symphony and past Music Director of 26 years, Peter Perret. Perret will speak again on July 7, 14, 22, and 29.

UNCG Associate Professor of Music Dr. Greg Carroll will lead Musically Speaking on June 30, July 1, 8, 13 and 20. EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz will discuss his new memoir, Behind the Baton, in a special interview with Perret on July 6.

Clarinetist for the Fayetteville and Salisbury Symphony Orchestras Dr. Cat Keen Hock examines Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, Copland’s Rodeo, and Dvorak’s 9th Symphony on July 9. Professor of Music Theory at UNCG and author of Vienna for the Music Lover Dr. David Nelson introduces the community to the Rodrigo Guitar concerto on July 21, Bernstein’s West Side Story and Respighi’s Pines of Rome on July 28.

On July 27, Sixto Montesinos, interim band director at Lafayette University and candidate for the Doctorate in Musical Arts at Rutgers University, brings insight into the winners of EMF’s Young Artists Concerto Competition just before they perform that evening. Montesinos is working with EMF this summer as executive assistant to EMF’s executive Director Chris Williams.

About Eastern Music Festival: Eastern Music Festival stands among the country’s premier summer music educational programs and most imaginative performance festivals. With a 56-year history of both artistic and educational excellence, EMF attracts artists, students and audiences from around the globe to Greensboro each summer during its five-week festival. This year, over 650 musicians applied to be a part of the festival, and only 234 were accepted, showing the sheer talent with EMF this summer. EMF’s 2017 performances began on Tuesday, June 27 and continue through Saturday, July 29. Concerts are presented at Guilford College, UNCG, High Point University, Appalachian State University and in venues throughout the community such as Temple Emanuel, Greensboro’s First Presbyterian Church and in public libraries. Over 65 performances, workshops, seminars and master classes will be presented.

