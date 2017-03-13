MY MORNING JACKET ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2017 TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST GARY CLARK JR

MY MORNING JACKET with special guest Gary Clark, Jr. will play Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday July 8 and Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh on Sunday July 9.

FAN CLUB PRESALE BEGINS MARCH 14

GENERAL ON SALE BEGINS MARCH 17

RELEASE AUDIO DOWNLOAD FROM ONE BIG HOLIDAY 2017

My Morning Jacket will return to the road this summer with a headline tour, performances at the Electric Forest and Peach Festivals and their first concert at historic Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY.

MY MORNING JACKET with special guest Gary Clark, Jr. will play Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday July 8 and Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh on Sunday July 9. Tickets go on sale Friday March 17th at 10am at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000. Tickets for Raleigh will also be on sale at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek and Duke Energy Center box offices. Tickets for Charlotte will also be on sale at the PNC Music Pavilion and Fillmore Charlotte box offices. The Roll Call/fan club pre-sale for the newly announced dates launches tomorrow, March 14, at 10 AM. One dollar from every ticket purchased will benefit My Morning Jacket’s Waterfall Project. Established in 2015, the Project is dedicated to supporting and promoting actions, big and small, for positive change in the world.

My Morning Jacket has also released the stunning audio download from the band’s One Big Holiday event in Mexico earlier this year. The band played three nights on the Mayan Riviera beaches, with no song repeats, pulling from band’s deep archive. Joined by guests such as The Head and The Heart, Gary Clark Jr, Lucius, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, fans can purchase individual nights or the three-night run on MP3, FLAC or ALAC HERE via nugs.net

The Denver Post said, “My Morning Jacket…[is] among the top live bands in any genre, anywhere.” 2015’s The Waterfall (ATO /Capitol Records), My Morning Jacket’s seventh studio album, earned the band its third consecutive GRAMMY® nomination in the Best Alternative Music Album category. Following My Morning Jacket’s spring 2016 tour, Jim James released a new solo album, Eternally Even (ATO Records/Capitol Records). Stereogum praised its “raw, exquisitely textured glory” and NPR listeners voted it as one of 2016’s top albums.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

