N.C. A&T Introduces New Online MBA Program; First Classes to Begin Fall 2017

Greensboro, N.C. (March 23, 2017)—The demand has never been greater for highly skilled professionals in the business sector. And, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is expanding its capacity to meet that demand by launching a new Master of Business Administration (MBA) Online degree program through the College of Business and Economics (COBE).

Enrollment is now open for the fall 2017 semester.

The A&T Online MBA program will offer two concentrations online–human resource management and supply chain management. The MBA program is accredited by the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International. The COBE is one of only 786 business schools in the world to hold AACSB International accreditation for all its programs. It also has specialized AACSB International accreditation of its accounting programs—one of only 186 institutions in the world with this accreditation.

“Demand for the kind of highly skilled professionals our (traditional) program is turning out is high as the economy shifts to knowledge intensive, business service activities,” said Dr. Eric Gladney, assistant dean and MBA director for the college.

“We are excited to offer the Online MBA program to students in North Carolina, across the country and around the world. Our MBA is among the most affordable in the state, and students are taught by faculty who are leaders in their disciplines.”

Students enrolled in the online program will receive the same access to faculty, course content and engagement opportunities as their counterparts enrolled in the on-campus program. Degree completion is at the discretion of the student, who can elect to complete in two years, one-and-a-half years or one year (the latter includes summer sessions).

The curriculum is student-centered and business-mentored. Students will be prepared to achieve their professional goals through rigorous classes, hands-on and relevant projects and will be mentored by business executives.

The program is well suited for working professionals, as well as current undergraduate students who will transition directly into the MBA. For individuals without a business background, four foundation courses are offered to adequately prepare them with the quantitative analysis and business foundation necessary for success in the program.

“Future prosperity depends on achieving higher educational levels. The more education that an occupation demands, the higher the average earnings. Workers with no post-secondary education or certification are finding it increasingly difficult to compete for jobs in high-wage occupations,” Gladney said. “Individuals who are retooling to develop and leverage transferrable skills in the new marketplace will benefit tremendously from a N.C. A&T Online MBA.”

N.C. A&T’s traditional MBA program has had a strong record of job placement. Eighty-nine percent of the 2015-16 year graduates (100 percent of domestic students) received employment opportunities upon graduation. And, 100 percent of the fall 2016 class found appropriate jobs before commencement.

More information about N.C. A&T MBA Online is available by visiting ncatmba.com.

About North Carolina A&T State University – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically black university. It is a land-grant, higher-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.