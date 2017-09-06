N.C. A&T and Bennett College to Host National HBCU Pre-Law Summit; Guests Expected from Across the Country 

East Greensboro, N.C. (Sept. 6, 2017) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, through its Pre-Professional Scholars Program, has partnered with Bennett College to host the fourth annual National HBCU Pre-Law Summit and Law Expo, Sept. 15-16. The summit events will be split between both campuses; held at N.C. A&T Sept. 16 and Bennett College, Sept. 15.

The summit is the first of its kind to focus on empowering HBCU students and graduate students interested in the law profession. Sessions will extensively address those students’ unique issues, concerns and challenges.

Students and graduates from all HBCUs are invited to attend the two-day, intensive summit set to bridge the gap between the rigors of law school and the lack of diversity throughout the profession to ensure success.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime where we are bringing together all of these incredible, accomplished people from across the country in order to inspire and empower HBCU students and alumni who are interested in law school so that they understand what is required to be successful,” said Evangeline M. Mitchell.

Mitchell is the summit founder, founder/director of the National Pre-Law Diversity Initiative Inc., an HBCU and first-generation college graduate and lawyer.

The event will include panel discussions on critical topics for aspiring lawyers such as law school admission, the law student experience, career paths and the law degree and black entrepreneurship. Also planned are special sessions on financing legal education, the law school personal statement and diversity statement as well as the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Students will have the opportunity to meet with law school representatives from up to 100 law schools across the country for questions and information sharing, networking sessions and application consultations.

Featured speakers include: Emily M. Dickens, senior vice president, general counsel and chief relationship officer, Thurgood Marshall College Fund; Aaron N. Taylor, senior vice president and executive director, AccessLex Center for Legal Education Excellence, AccessLex Institute; Demetra L. Liggins, partner, Thompson & Knight LLP and co-founder, Corporate Homie; and Juan R. Thomas, president, National Bar Association and founder of The Thomas Law Group, as well as many other prominent judges, attorneys and teachers.

Also among those in attendance will be deans and dignitaries represented from nearly every HBCU law school, several of which will engage in an unprecedented conversation, sharing their own experiences and addressing issues of concern to HBCU students and alumni that are commonly ignored in general law school informational events. The panel will be moderated by Jamal Watson, executive editor, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. Additional guests will also be in attendance from the National Black Law Students Association, American University Washington College of Law, Lawyers of Color, Guilford County Association of Black Lawyers, National Black Law Students Association and more.

N.C. A&T alumnus and retired North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice, the Honorable Henry Frye and two-time alumna U.S. Rep. Congresswoman Alma Adams will be among those inducted into the National HBCU Pre-Law Hall of Fame during the summit closing session.

The event will conclude with the Aspiring Lawyers Pinning Ceremony.

Admission to the entire event is free and open to the public. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Aspiring lawyers, pre-law and career advisors, professors, parents and supporters are especially encouraged to register and attend. For more information, visit the summit’s official website.

About North Carolina A&T State University – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically black university. It is a land-grant, higher-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.