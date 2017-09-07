N.C. A&T to Hold Annual Career Fair; Over 200 Employers Expected

Greensboro, N.C. (Sept.7, 2017) – For the 43rd consecutive year, the Office of Career Services (OCS) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will host the annual fall Career Awareness Fair from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, in Corbett Sports Center.

The fair has consistently grown in both student and prospective employer attendance and this year is no exception. At capacity for the second consecutive year, OCS expects to welcome 661 representatives from 215 unique employers – 40 of them are new to this event.

“This year’s fair continues to bring a record number of employers and that says a lot about the quality of the education available to students at the university,” said Joyce Edwards, executive director of Career Services.

“The interest that employers have to recruit our students to fill their hiring needs is confirmation that N.C. A&T is succeeding in preparing students to be competitive in a global work force.”

The career fair features top companies such as Amazon, BMW Manufacturing Co., General Motors, IBM, Microsoft, SpaceX and many more. Select companies will also hold next-day interviews and industry-specific classroom visits for all majors.

In preparation for the fair, students are encouraged to attend the numerous events specially designed to assist with fair preparation including resume critique opportunities, networking sessions, fair attire and etiquette fashion shows, additional on-campus recruiting and more.

Prior to the fair, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, OCS will host the invitation-only annual Career Awareness Program Banquet at the Koury Convention Center featuring keynote speaker Anzio Williams ’94.

Williams is vice president of news for an NBC affiliate station in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He previously spent 12 years with Hearst Television working as news director in Sacramento, California, and New Orleans, Louisiana. He also served as assistant news director at NBC stations in Orlando, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

A full listing of career fair employers scheduled to be in attendance and more info for attendees is available online.

About North Carolina A&T State University – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically black university. It is a land-grant, higher-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.