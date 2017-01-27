N.C. A&T Alzheimer’s Center Receives $2 Million Grant from Merck Foundation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Jan. 27, 2017) – The Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s, Aging and Community Health (COAACH) has been awarded a $2 million grant from the Merck Foundation to expand the capacity, operations and sustainability of the center, officials with the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University center announced today.

Merck’s financial support will extend COAACH’s ability to solidify local and state-level partnerships, educate and engage North Carolina’s most vulnerable populations and create a sustainable model for community-based support. COAACH is a university-sponsored center addressing literacy, care management, training and research in Alzheimer’s and other aging-related diseases, such as diabetes.

“The center is extremely grateful to the Merck Foundation for its ongoing support to this university, but more importantly to the aging residents and caregivers in North Carolina who need and deserve our support,” said Goldie Byrd, COAACH’s interim director. “With Merck’s continued financial participation, we are able to build upon past success and further impact education and outreach, community engaged research and health policy in North Carolina.”

Merck helped to establish COAACH with a gift in 2013. This latest financial commitment will enable COAACH to launch a Caregiver College to extend education opportunities, implement a Lay Health Advisor Model of Care to broaden outreach into underserved patient and caregiver populations and create a Family Navigation Program to augment its current early detection and care management programs.

COAACH promotes healthy aging for all communities. It provides education, community empowerment and evidence-based research so that individuals, particularly the most vulnerable, can live life with quality, dignity and independence.

The center sponsors numerous education and training activities such as its monthly Lunch ‘n Learn Series, frequent patient assessment opportunities, support groups, conferences and other valuable caregiver resources. In 2016, COAACH held its 8th-annual Caregivers Education Conference. It also conducts research in Alzheimer’s genetics and community engagement projects. Learn more about COAACH at www.coaachhealth.org.

The Merck Foundation is a U.S.-based, private charitable foundation established in 1957 by Merck, a global health care leader. The foundation is funded entirely by the company and is Merck’s chief source of funding support to qualified non-profit charitable organizations. Since its inception, the Merck Foundation has contributed more than $870 million to support important initiatives that address societal needs and are consistent with Merck’s overall mission to help the world be well. For more information, visit www.merckgiving.com.

About North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically black university. It is a land-grant, higher-research classified university by the Carnegie Foundation and constituent member of the University of North Carolina system. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.