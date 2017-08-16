N.C. A&T’s fall Chancellor’s Town Hall to feature Union, Rye and Ling

For the second Chancellor’s Town Hall event at North Carolina A&T State University, Harold L. Martin Sr., has called on actress, advocate and brand ambassador, Gabrielle Union, political strategist, Angela Rye, and global news correspondent, Lisa Ling. The trio will participate in a panel discussion on women’s issues on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m., in Harrison Auditorium.

The Chancellor’s Town Hall initiative was created on Martin’s behalf to bring nationally distinguished guests to Greensboro for campus dialogue on matters of current and abiding importance to the university community and the world beyond. The series is part of North Carolina A&T’s commitment to creating an intellectual climate that encourages the creative exchange of ideas.

As individual experts and celebrants in their respective fields, Union, Rye and Ling collectively offer a wealth of knowledge, expertise and personal experience to effectively and intellectually delve into the complex world of women’s issues. In an effort to ensure a healthy and robust discussion of women’s issues the special guests will have the opportunity to elaborate on specific topics given by the moderator and A&T alumna, Danya Bacchus.

Union is currently the star of BET’s Being Mary Jane. She plays ‘Mary Jane Paul,’ a successful talk show host searching for “Mr. Right,” while balancing her professional and private life. In addition, her talent has afforded her the opportunity to be featured in many big screen productions, including “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too” and “Top Five.”

Although often celebrated for her theatrical ability, Union is very passionate and active as an advocate for rape victims and an ambassador for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. She also helped establish “A Step for Success” program, which helps raise funds for the economically challenged Kelso Elementary School in Los Angeles. In addition, Union serves as a brand ambassador for Neutrogena.

One of Fortune Magazine’s 40 Under 40 Women to Watch, Rye is a leading political strategist and advocate for social change. As a political commentator, champion for civil rights, lawyer, and entrepreneur, she’s committed to ensuring positive change in the political process by building relationships for corporations, unions, non-profits, and elected officials. She has offered on-air commentary and other features for CNN, BET, MSNBC, SiriusXM, The Washington Post, The Today Show, NBC Nightly News and many more.

At 21 years old, Ling begin her journalism career as a correspondent for Channel One News, covering the civil war in Afghanistan as well as dozens of stories around the world. Ling is currently the executive producer and host of “This is Life” on CNN. The docu-drama explores unconventional lifestyles in the United States, introducing viewers to subcultures and communities. Ling’s investigative and explorative journalistic style has allowed her to report from various countries, covering stories about gang rape in the Congo, the Lord’s Resistance Army in Uganda and the Mara Salvatrucha gang in Central America, among other often ignored issues.

The Chancellor’s Town Hall is free and open to the public. Students must present their valid Aggie One card to receive a ticket. A limited amount of tickets will be made available to the public through the University Ticket Office located in Brown Hall, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23.

For more information about the Chancellor’s Town Hall Series, contact University Relations at 336-256-0863 or visit Chancellor’s Town Hall Series online.