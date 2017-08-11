National Folk Festival Announces 2017 Schedule for Performers and Stages

Over fifty acts will be showcased on eight outdoor stages for the 77th National Folk Festival, September 8-10, 2017 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, N.C., August 11, 2017 — The National Folk Festival – America’s longest running free celebration of our nation’s heritage and traditions — today announced its complete schedule of performance times and stage locations for more than fifty acts the weekend of September 8 through 10, the national event’s third historic year in Greensboro, North Carolina.

From classic country, jazz and Cajun — to Gospel and hip-hop, this year’s complete Festival schedule of performances and activities is now available at nationalfolkfestival.com/schedule.

“With the Festival’s release of performance times, stage locations and acts, those coming can really start to create their own plans for how to enjoy the weekend,” said Festival Director Amy Grossmann as part of the announcement. “There is so much to choose from, and this schedule is what many have been waiting for to create their very own festival schedule.”

The three-day celebration begins on Friday evening, September 8 at 6pm on the Wrangler Stage, with a performance from New Orleans’ fabled Tremé Brass Band. Once the magical music gets the audience dancing, the Band moves from the stage and joins with the crowd for the Festival’s traditional opening parade through downtown. The audience and other performers all join in.

Friday’s schedule runs until 10pm. Saturday’s schedule of music and fun begins at noontime, and runs all day through 10pm. Sunday Festival hours are noon through 6pm.

Four of the Festival’s stages will operate during all Festival hours as noted above:

The Wrangler Stage , anchored at the northern end of the Festival in front of Wrangler’s headquarters on Elm Street in downtown Greensboro;

, anchored at the northern end of the Festival in front of Wrangler’s headquarters on Elm Street in downtown Greensboro; The CityStage , in the large Lincoln Financial parking lot across Market Street from the News & Record between Davie and Church streets;

, in the large Lincoln Financial parking lot across Market Street from the News & Record between Davie and Church streets; The Dance Pavilion , located at the corner of East Washington and South Church Streets, across from The Depot; and

, located at the corner of East Washington and South Church Streets, across from The Depot; and The Lawn Stage, a large, covered venue near the intersection of Commerce Place and Bellemeade.

Four additional themed stages will operate during daylight hours on Saturday and Sunday:

The Family Stage near the Greensboro Historical Museum;

near the Greensboro Historical Museum; The Price/Bryan Performance Place at LeBauer Park ;

; The North Carolina Folklife Area on Greene Street in front of Government Plaza; and

on Greene Street in front of Government Plaza; and Center City Park.

“We are delighted to once again host this free event for the community and visitors from across the country,” said ArtsGreensboro President & CEO Tom Philion. “Thanks to so many enthusiastic supporters, sponsors, and the City of Greensboro, this city is now host to a national celebration that feeds both our spirits and our economy – and which we are proud to say will continue as the North Carolina Folk Festival beginning next year as the National moves on to a new residency.”

As in past years, festival organizers will again solicit contributions on site for the weekend through a traditional bucket brigade effort throughout all three days. A suggested contribution of $10 is suggested to help keep the Festival free.

For more information on the 2017 National Folk Festival, including details about savory food options, our celebration of craft beer, wine, handmade crafts and more available for sale, visit nationalfolkfestival.com. The National Folk Festival will post updates on the Festival’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/NationalFolkFestivalNC), Twitter (twitter.com/NtlFolkFestNC), and Instagram (Instagram.com/nationalfolkfestnc).

# # #

About the 2017 National Folk Festival: Co-produced by the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) and ArtsGreensboro, the National Folk Festival is celebrating the third of its three-year residency in downtown Greensboro in 2017. The FREE, three-day event is America’s longest-running festival of traditional arts. The National Folk Festival is supported by contributions and sponsorship from corporations, foundations, and individuals. Principal stakeholders and supporters include the City of Greensboro, Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, Guilford County, North Carolina Arts Council, Downtown Greensboro, and Action Greensboro. See complete list and details at nationalfolkfestival.com.

About the National Folk Festival: Since it was first presented in St. Louis in 1934, the National Folk Festival has celebrated the roots, richness, and variety of American culture. Championed in its early years by Eleanor Roosevelt, it was the first event of national stature to present the arts of many nations, races, and languages on equal footing. An exuberant traveling festival that embraces the diverse cultural expressions of the American people in the 21st century, the National Folk Festival is FREE to the public, and is produced by the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) in partnership with communities around the country.

About the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA): The National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) is one of the nation’s premier non-profit cultural organizations dedicated to the presentation and documentation of folk, tribal, and ethnic arts in the United States. Founded in 1933, it is the nation’s oldest producing and presenting organization with such a focus. Its programs celebrate and honor deeply rooted cultural expressions—music, crafts, stories, and dance passed on through time by families and communities as well as by tribal, ethnic, and occupational groups. The NCTA stresses excellence and authenticity in presenting artists to the public in festivals, tours, concerts, media programs, exhibitions, recordings, and other activities, and works in partnership with communities across American to establish new, sustainable traditional arts events that bring lasting social, cultural, and economic benefits. www.ncta-usa.org

About ArtsGreensboro: As an arts council and community catalyst, ArtsGreensboro connects the citizens of central North Carolina to the arts through a variety of programs and services. Through the years, ArtsGreensboro has awarded more than $22 million in grants to arts organizations and projects, and each year supports between 60 and 70 grant projects annually. From saving the historic Carolina Theatre and creating downtown’s Cultural Center, to co-producing the National Folk Festival’s first-ever residency in North Carolina, ArtsGreensboro is working to make Greensboro a vibrant destination and place to live. artsgreensboro.org