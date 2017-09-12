Nationally Acclaimed, Multi-Award Winning, Bluegrass/Americana-Roots Artists Set to Open 2017-2018 Season at the High Point Theatre

A celebration of America’s root music by Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band, with Emi Sunshine, kicks off 2017-2018 season, Fri., Sept. 22, 8:00 pm

High Point, NC – America has long had a love affair with all things country, especially its music. Direct from the western mountains of NC comes nationally recognized and critically acclaimed musical group, Summer Brooke and the Mountain Faith Band, along with Emi Sunshine, the 13-year old musical prodigy from eastern TN. This toe-tapping, clap-along, live concert event, steeped in rich musical heritage, is set to kick off the High Point Theatre’s 2017-2018 “Passport to Entertainment” series, Friday, September 22, at 8:00 pm.

Since 2000, Summer Brooke and The Mountain Faith Band (MFB) has performed their unique mix of both traditional and contemporary bluegrass, classic and modern country, folk, acoustic and contemporary gospel, with an added flavor of rhythm and blues, to audiences from coast to coast. The five-piece family band, fronted by Summer, made it to the semi-finals on American’s Got Talent in 2015, and earned Summer the 2015 “Momentum Vocalist of the Year” presented by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA). In 2016, MFB was again recognized by the IBMA as “Emerging Artist of the Year.” Ever thankful for the opportunity to share their music, humility and love of community shines through on stage and, as tour schedules allow, the band makes a point of visiting hospitals to entertain those who could use a lift, and stopping by to perform a prepared program promoting literacy and character education at elementary and high schools.

It’s impossible to explain the exceptional talents of Emi Sunshine, a 12-year-old musical prodigy who has captured the nation’s attention as a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. While her youth might remind many of Taylor Swift, a more fitting comparison would be to artists Alison Krauss or Dolly Parton. Singing what she describes as “old-time music,” her unique blend of roots music is equal parts Americana, bluegrass, gospel and country, with some blues thrown in for good measure. Having already performed on the Today Show, the Grand Ole Opry stage numerous times, and Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Emi is fearless, confident and firm in her musical direction. She is taking the country music industry by storm…and the best is yet to come!

“Summer Brooke and The Mountain Faith Band, with Emi Sunshine, will be a nostalgic yet contemporary show filled with great music and exciting stage presence,” says High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “It’s sure to touch at the heart strings, bring back fond memories, and put a smile on your face that won’t soon go away.” Tickets are $25-$30, available by calling (336) 887-3001 and online at www.highpointtheatre.com.

About High Point Theatre – Owned and operated by the City of High Point, the High Point Theatre is conveniently located within the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street in High Point. The Theatre features an elegant 965-seat auditorium with continental style seating, three exhibition galleries for meetings, displays, and receptions, and free parking.