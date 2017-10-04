NC Native and Music Industry Expert, Cherri Culcleasure, Brings NY Open Mic Series Back Home

The Encore , an extension of Downtown Brooklyn’s premier open mic series, Sunday Night Groove, makes its debut in Winston-Salem, NC.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC— The Encore, a traveling extension of Brooklyn’s soulful open mic series, Sunday Night Groove, spotlights local NC talent while making its debut on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Patio 924 in Winston-Salem, NC.

Sunday Night Groove is a weekly live music production located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, merely steps from the Barclays Center and the historic Brooklyn Museum. Each week, this open mic series boast a musical guest host and band, while showcasing new artists performing neo-soul and R&B selections; along with, soul classics and original compositions. Past hosts include previous The Voice contestant, Ali Caldwell (@iamalicaldwell), American Idol semi-finalist, Aaron Marcellus (@theaaronmarcellus), and many more. Previous special appearances include Motown the Musical cast member and Grammy-nominated singer, Ryan Shaw , Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Stacy Barthe, and famed drummer, Jermaine Parrish, who’s backed a number of recording artists, such as Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Led by music aficionado, Cherri Culcleasure, the live performance series hits the road this fall in the form of Sunday Night Groove: The Encore, a traveling exhibition similar to the foregoing open mic format; however, venturing to various cities nationwide to discover talent across the states. The new extension now seeks to form a network of emerging artists from different regions, thereby establishing a platform for new up-and-coming talent to connect. In essence, it’s the same groove, different day.

“We’re always so excited to jam and perfect our chops but we get to invite an eager audience into our session”, says former American Idol semi-finalist, Aaron Marcellus. Marcellus was recently selected to open for R&B crooner, Tank, on his Savage Tour. “It’s intimate, warm, and alluringly moody. The atmosphere is always exuding good vibes. Never any pretense or arrogance. Just creatives coming together to receive from each other.”

Advance tickets for Sunday Night Groove: The Encore are available for purchase at http://sundaynightgroovetheencore.splashthat.com.

About Cherri’s Song Productions – Cherri’s Song Productions is an entertainment production company that specializes in curating artistic experiences tailored specifically for each client. Thus far, our company has provided services to talented artists and musicians, who have toured worldwide with acts such as Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyonce as well as competed as semi-finalists on shows such as American Idol and NBC’s The Voice.

