[NC Play] “BINGO!” Comes To The Barn Dinner Theatre!

GREENSBORO, NC FEBRUARY 16 – Continuing The Barn Dinner Theatre’s 53rd season is the outrageously funny comedy, BINGO! The Winning Musical. The show is directed by, resident director, Matthew C. Bradshaw and under the musical direction of Christy Elkins. BINGO! The Winning Musical is sure to have you in stitches…and the best part is that the audience gets to play bingo and win great prizes! Best friends and Bingo pals Vern, Honey and Patsy brave a terrible storm in order to attend the yearly celebration of the birth of Bingo and tribute to its founder, Edwin S. Lowe. As the storm knocks out power at the Bingo Hall, Patsy and Honey remind each other of the ominous night fifteen years ago that began in the same way. In flashback, Honey tells us about the night Vern and her best friend, Bernice, had their falling out. Bernice’s sweet, yet headstrong daughter, Alison, enters the Bingo hall in disguise – Bernice’s health is failing, and Alison is determined, with the help of Bingo, to mend the broken fences between her mother and her long-lost best friend. “I love that the audience gets to participate in the show and play real bingo”, says Producer, Ric Gutierrez. “This is the first of its kind here at The Barn and we’re really excited about it”. BINGO! The Winning Musical cast includes Greensboro’s Kim Clapper Harrison (as Vern) and Rose Cutuli Wray (as Patsy), Alyssa Elkins (as Alison) of Cary, and Andy Schlosberg (as Sam/Frank) of Winston Salem. Barn newcomers, Sheryl Hodge (as Honey) and Kathy Day (as Minnie/Bernice) complete this amazing cast. The production crew includes: Ric Gutierrez (Producer), Matthew C. Bradshaw (Director, Technical Director), Christy Elkins (Musical Director), & Shabaza Vaird (Stage Manager). Book and music by Michael Heitzman, Ilene Reid, & David Holcenberg. The Barn Dinner Theatre is performing BINGO! The Winning Musical under special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. of New York, NY. Want to see BINGO! The Winning Musical? When: March 3 thru 31 *Press/Preview Night Thursday March 2 (seating begins at 6:30pm) **Friday March 3 Opening Night (seating begins at 6pm) **Saturday March 4 (seating begins at 6pm) **Tuesday March 7 (seating begins at 1pm) matinee Friday March 10 (seating begins at 6pm) Saturday March 11 (seating begins at 6pm) Tuesday March 14 (seating begins at 1pm) matinee Friday March 17 (seating begins at 6pm) Saturday March 18 (seating begins at 6pm) Sunday March 19 (seating begins at 1pm) matinee Friday March 24 (seating begins at 6pm) Saturday March 25 (seating begins at 6pm) Friday March 31 (seating begins at 6pm) Where: The Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro, NC 27409 Cost: Includes Dinner and Show. Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults $43, $48, $53 (prices do not include gratuity) Children 12 and under $21.50, $24, $26.50 *Press/Preview Night (show only, no dinner) All Seats $15 in advance, $20 at door **Early Bird Special $10.00 OFF every Adult seat March 3, 4, and 7 ONLY. Group Rates are available for parties of 20 or more. The Experience: Your experience begins with a delicious Southern style all-you-can-eat buffet, complete with a chef assisted carving station and dessert bar. Next, be dazzled as our magical stage descends from the ceiling transforming our restaurant into a unique theatre in-the-round. Our productions feature some of the finest professional actors that central NC has to offer! In addition (not included in ticket price), enjoy our full beverage menu (we carry all ABC permits), our scrumptious gourmet dessert menu, and our souvenir merchandise. Box Office: 3 ways to make Reservations! By Phone (336) 292-2211 Online barndinner.com In Person 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro, NC 27409 Box Office hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 5pm, Fridays 9am – 7pm, Saturdays 10am – 7pm, Sundays 10am – 2pm