PressWire

[NC Play] “BINGO!” Comes To The Barn Dinner Theatre!

February 17, 2017
0
8b25b011-49b3-4967-a20e-01e522d8c7cd

8b25b011-49b3-4967-a20e-01e522d8c7cdA hilarious “gut-busting” musical comedy that will have you in stitches!

GREENSBORO, NC FEBRUARY 16 – Continuing The Barn Dinner Theatre’s 53rd season is the outrageously funny comedy, BINGO! The Winning Musical. The show is directed by, resident director, Matthew C. Bradshaw and under the musical direction of Christy Elkins. BINGO! The Winning Musical is sure to have you in stitches…and the best part is that the audience gets to play bingo and win great prizes!

Best friends and Bingo pals Vern, Honey and Patsy brave a terrible storm in order to attend the yearly celebration of the birth of Bingo and tribute to its founder, Edwin S. Lowe. As the storm knocks out power at the Bingo Hall, Patsy and Honey remind each other of the ominous night fifteen years ago that began in the same way. In flashback, Honey tells us about the night Vern and her best friend, Bernice, had their falling out. Bernice’s sweet, yet headstrong daughter, Alison, enters the Bingo hall in disguise – Bernice’s health is failing, and Alison is determined, with the help of Bingo, to mend the broken fences between her mother and her long-lost best friend.

“I love that the audience gets to participate in the show and play real bingo”, says Producer, Ric Gutierrez. “This is the first of its kind here at The Barn and we’re really excited about it”.

BINGO! The Winning Musical cast includes Greensboro’s Kim Clapper Harrison (as Vern) and Rose Cutuli Wray (as Patsy), Alyssa Elkins (as Alison) of Cary, and Andy Schlosberg (as Sam/Frank) of Winston Salem. Barn newcomers, Sheryl Hodge (as Honey) and Kathy Day (as Minnie/Bernice) complete this amazing cast. The production crew includes: Ric Gutierrez (Producer), Matthew C. Bradshaw (Director, Technical Director), Christy Elkins (Musical Director), & Shabaza Vaird (Stage Manager). Book and music by Michael HeitzmanIlene Reid, & David Holcenberg. The Barn Dinner Theatre is performing BINGO! The Winning Musical under special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. of New York, NY.

Want to see BINGO! The Winning Musical?

When: March 3 thru 31

*Press/Preview Night Thursday March 2 (seating begins at 6:30pm)

**Friday March 3 Opening Night (seating begins at 6pm)

**Saturday March 4 (seating begins at 6pm)

**Tuesday March 7 (seating begins at 1pm) matinee

Friday March 10 (seating begins at 6pm)

Saturday March 11 (seating begins at 6pm)

Tuesday March 14 (seating begins at 1pm) matinee

Friday March 17 (seating begins at 6pm)

Saturday March 18 (seating begins at 6pm)

Sunday March 19 (seating begins at 1pm) matinee

Friday March 24 (seating begins at 6pm)

Saturday March 25 (seating begins at 6pm)

Friday March 31 (seating begins at 6pm)

Where: The Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro, NC 27409

Cost: Includes Dinner and Show. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Adults $43, $48, $53 (prices do not include gratuity)

Children 12 and under $21.50, $24, $26.50

*Press/Preview Night (show only, no dinner) All Seats $15 in advance, $20 at door

**Early Bird Special $10.00 OFF every Adult seat March 3, 4, and 7 ONLY.

Group Rates are available for parties of 20 or more.

The Experience: Your experience begins with a delicious Southern style all-you-can-eat buffet, complete with a chef assisted carving station and dessert bar. Next, be dazzled as our magical stage descends from the ceiling transforming our restaurant into a unique theatre in-the-round. Our productions feature some of the finest professional actors that central NC has to offer! In addition (not included in ticket price), enjoy our full beverage menu (we carry all ABC permits), our scrumptious gourmet dessert menu, and our souvenir merchandise.

Box Office: 3 ways to make Reservations!

By Phone (336) 292-2211

Online barndinner.com

In Person 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro, NC 27409

Box Office hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 5pm, Fridays 9am – 7pm, Saturdays 10am – 7pm, Sundays 10am – 2pm

About The Barn Dinner Theatre

Conceived in 1964 by the late Howard Wolfe and Connelly Jones, The Barn Dinner Theatre (Greensboro, NC) and the “dinner theatre” concept, as we have come to know it today, was born. The Greensboro location was the first of a chain of 26 other dinner theatres (with the same name) in the late 1960s. The chain of Barns were union houses back then, under the Actors’ Equity Association, and employed some of the finest Equity Actors from New York including, 2 time Oscar winner, Robert De Niro. It is rumored that Mr. De Niro was fired 3 weeks into his contract because of a “conflict of interest” between him and the director. Over the years, the franchise removed itself from the AEA union and fell apart and the theatres were individually sold. All except the 2 locations in Nashville, TN and Greensboro, NC. In 1997, the Greensboro, NC location changed ownership and is still going strong today, providing year-round “Dinnertainment” to thousands of guests traveling from miles around. We are a proud, long-standing member of The National Dinner Theatre Association, The Better Business Bureau, The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, The Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the NC/VA Motorcoach Associations.

Celebrating over 53 years of “Dinnertainment”, The Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro, NC is proud to be America’s longest running dinner theatre! Come and be a part of History!
TagsBINGO! The Winning MusicalThe Barn Dinner Theatre
Share:
Previous Article

High Point Community Theatre brings hilarious, interactive ...

Next Article

N.C. A&T to Host Meeting to Help ...

Leave a reply

?>
© Copyright Womack Newspapers. All rights reserved.