NCCCS PRESIDENT TO SPEAK AT GTCC COMMENCEMENT

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford Technical Community College has announced Dr. James C. Williamson as the speaker for its 51st commencement 7 p.m. Thurs., May 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro.

Dr. Williamson currently serves as president of the North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS). Previously, he served as president and CEO of the South Carolina Technical College System, where he worked with South Carolina University partners to smooth transfer pathways, close skills gaps, and incorporate industry specific worker training for students.

Dr. Williamson earned his bachelor’s in visual arts and a master’s of education in guidance and counseling from Winthrop University. He earned his Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of South Carolina.

During the 20 years he devoted to the South Carolina technical system, Dr. Williamson filled positions as dean, president, and system president. He also dedicated six years in a leadership position with Agapé Senior, a healthcare-related industry in South Carolina.

His past awards include the State Employee of the Year by the South Carolina Association of Regional Councils in 2015, and the inaugural Gary Willis Leadership Award, presented by the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration for his work as an outstanding leader and innovator in healthcare human resources.

Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the NC Community College System. GTCC serves more than 40,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at www.gtcc.edu.