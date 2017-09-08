New blow dry bar opening in Winston-Salem

An open letter

We are proud to announce the opening of Air By Alkali. We are a blow dry bar located at 107 West Fourth Street in Winston Salem. We will be having a grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Mayor Allen Joines on September 14th at 1:30. This is the a second location for owner Amber Woodall, her first location is a full service salon, Alkali Hair Studio, at 301 Brookstown Avenue. We are excited to call Fourth street our home and to be part of the downtown renovation. We would love for the public to join us in celebrating our opening. We will be open on Thursday September 14th from 11:00 to 7:00 with a ribbon cutting with the mayor at 1:30.

Owner – Amber Woodall

Manger – Kasey Tuttle