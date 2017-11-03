New Book Helps Stretch Individual Limits

Readers Learn Essential Steps for Success

Greensboro, NC — November 3, 2017 — There’s a new book from author, and leadership & diversity trainer. It helps individuals discover and use tools and techniques that will help transform them into a better version of themselves.

This timely and practical guide doesn’t just explain why it is important to believe you are “More Than Enough” – it shows how to use fundamental steps to reach personal goals. In More Than Enough: Step Into the Next Level of You, Drew offers fascinating lessons learned abroad and domestically to open each chapter, provides detailed instructions for personal advancement, and adds a rich array of reflection questions and tactics that will help readers learn how to:

Live a healthier emotional and spiritual life

Break mental and societal barriers

Develop an affirmative personal mission

Maximize genius, creativity, and talents

Develop habits to help retreat from daily distractors

“When I speak to groups about leadership and diversity, they are seldom concerned with philosophical concepts,” says Drew. “They want to know how to do it – what tools and tactics will create meaningful growth? How can I unpack my bad habits? How can I discover blind spots? How can I connect with people more authentically? I can I celebrate myself and share my culture? I wrote this book to give them the answers and information they need to succeed in a world of constant distractions and unrealistic expectations.”

Jada Monica Drew has a dozen years of successful and impactful leadership and diversity development. Recognized as a United Nations DPINGO speaker and featured in Made In Greensboro, her leadership and diversity background in higher education and with a national equity organization includes transforming companies towards greater effectiveness, efficiency, and equity. Now a consultant who serves as a catalyst for growth, her clients include several organizations in the private, public, and non-profit sectors.

More Than Enough: Step Into the Next Level of You is available online at www.JadaMonicaDrew.com/enough for pre order. Contact bookJadaMonicaDrew@gmail.com to request a book signing event for the 2018 calendar year.