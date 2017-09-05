New business has “Flare”: Opens on Main Street Jamestown

By Carol Brooks cab1hp@gmail.com

A lot of work has been going on at the former Jamestown News building at 206 E. Main St., both on the exterior and interior. All this is being done for the house to be the new home of Flare’s, a “vintage inspired home décor, garden, clothing, jewelry and anything else beautiful you can think of type of shop,” according to the business’ Facebook page.

“The store is meant to be an experience,” said owner Flare DiChiaro, “to come in, take your time, shop and meet people. (We want) people to come in if they’re having a bad day to cheer up – to put themselves in their happy place.

“The front porch is a gathering place in itself,” she added, noting that one of the first things she did was buy a porch swing.

The store – formerly Interiors with Flare – is moving from The Shoppes at Friendly after two years. She is leasing the building from owner Charles Womack, publisher of the Jamestown News.

The spelling of the name is not a mistake. While the shop does carry a lot of “flair,” DiChiaro said her grandmother named her because her father is a firefighter.

“Jamestown seems quainter than Friendly and the house is bigger than the old location,” DiChiaro said. “It has a great vibe.”

She mentioned that her old location was somewhat hidden and now looks forward to being front and center to all the traffic on East Main Street and Guilford Road in Jamestown.

Even before Interiors by Flare opened, DiChiaro had looked at opening a shop in Jamestown, but nothing was available.

“I always wanted to have a shop in an old house,” she said, of the nearly 100-year-old structure. “It was time to move and I wanted to be more of a destination than just a shop in a strip center.

“Our vision is to be a venue, hold festivals, popup tent events next year, so local artists can come and set up on the property. Maybe music in the gazebo in the back yard.”

Overflow parking will be available behind Town Hall across the street.

Response to the new business has been great, DiChiaro said. Even though the shop has been full of boxes and disorganized, DiChiaro said people have been coming by and peeking in the windows.

“My husband was doing something at one of the windows and realized a lady was looking in at him!” she said. “I don’t know who they are but, you know what, they’ll tell someone else. I’ve learned that in a town like this, it’s all word-of-mouth.”

The Houston native worked in the oilfields for 15 years in purchasing, accounting, marketing and logistics before the family – which includes husband Michael and 14-year-old twin boys – moved to North Carolina five years ago with his job with HAECO.

Flare’s is expected to open Sept. 9. Hours will be Tuesday-Thursday from 10-6 and Friday-Saturday 11-8 to accommodate the downtown Jamestown nightlife.