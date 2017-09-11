New Composites Program Takes Off Sept. 25 at Guilford Technical Community College

· Three-week course adds local resource for specialized training

· Open house, tours scheduled Sept. 14

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (Sept. 6, 2017) — Guilford Technical Community College is expanding its aviation programs to include composite manufacturing and repair. The new course begins Sept. 25 and is designed to introduce students to the basics of advanced composites, including fabrication and repair.

“This region’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to grow, and we wanted to provide employers with a local training resource for composite manufacturing and repair,” said Nick Yale, Director of Guilford Technical Community College’s Aviation Program. “The introductory composite technology course will complement GTCC’s comprehensive aviation program.”

Triad employers have lacked local access for training with intensive, hands-on application in the area of composite manufacturing and repair. Presently, companies must send staff to training in other states or pay the high cost to bring trainers onsite. With GTCC’s new program, businesses can not only reduce training expenses, but employees will spend less time away from work.

Composite materials are highly used in aviation, automotive, marine and other industries. Modern aircraft designs include composite structures to help make vehicles lighter and more fuel-efficient. The Boeing 787 and the Airbus 350 are constructed from nearly 80 percent composite materials while the HondaJet, manufactured in Greensboro, N.C., has an all-composite fuselage.

Guilford Technical Community College will work closely with the American Composites Manufacturing Association (AMCA) to develop a national certification process for composites, which is targeted for 2019. Once obtained, this will allow students enrolled in the program to receive AMCA industry certification in the area of composite manufacturing and repair. Seating for the course is limited and costs are minimal with a course fee of $188. Total cost with books and materials is under $300. GTCC will offer additional classes based on demand.

An open house for composite technology is scheduled for Sept. 14 at GTCC’s Aviation II campus located at 819 Radar Road Greensboro, N.C. Tour sessions will be held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and are open to the public. GTCC’s aviation staff will be onsite to provide information on the new composite repair program and structure assembly.

The three-week composite technology course is part of GTCC’s Aviation Manufacturing Quick Careers Programs. Courses are offered in professional piloting; aviation management; aviation systems technology (A&P); aviation electronics technology; aviation manufacturing quick careers; aerostructures manufacturing and repair.

To learn more about GTCC’s aviation programs, visit https://aviation.gtcc.edu.

Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System. GTCC serves more than 35,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at www.gtcc.edu.