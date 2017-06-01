New Garden Friends School Celebrates the Class of 2017

New Garden Friends School held its Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 19 at 3 p.m. in the Arts and Athletics Center at the Upper School, Page-Frederiksen Campus. Head of School Kim Freedman, Upper School Dean Lisa Bates-Glass, Director of Advancement Lore Fariss, and Clerk of the Board Nick Purrington, presented diplomas. In addition, individual students and their advisors shared thoughts and remembrances. A Baccalaureate Meeting for Worship Service was held on Thursday evening, May 18, at New Garden Friends Meeting, which recognized the graduates and notably, four “lifer” students who have been at the School since kindergarten.

New Garden Friends School, founded in 1971, seeks to be an inclusive, innovative educational community guided by Quaker beliefs and committed to honoring and developing each person’s gifts.

The graduates were accepted at the following colleges and universities: American University, Anderson University, Brevard College, Catawba College, Drexel University, Earlham College, East Tennessee State University, Elon University, Forsyth Technical Community College, Guilford College, Haverford College, Hollins University, Marymount Manhattan College, Miami University, Michigan State University, Montana State University, NC State University, North Greenville University, Radford University, Rhodes College, UMass Boston, UNC Asheville, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Greensboro, Wake Forest University, Western Carolina University, Western Kentucky University.

The graduates have garnered over $1,404,786 in scholarships. Each senior completed an individual service project totaling over 70 hours. Projects included creating an organization that gave supplies to the homeless; planning blood drives for the American Red Cross; costume and set design with Greensboro Performing Arts; working with immigrant and refugee families; community education on the history of hip hop; and volunteering at the Greensboro Science Center, West End Ministries Thrift Store, and the Greensboro History Museum.

The Members of the Class of 2017: Hyunseong Ahn Davis Hector-Allyn Ausband Emma Yessenia Bonner Margaret Anne Byrum Molly-McGill Carter Se Hyun Kim Brenden Gregory Lech Riley Nichols Martin| Caelin Sara McKane Alexander Erich Mock Grace Martha Rodriguez Maya Simone Sowells Charles Gilbert Spaugh Yuanzhe Tao Tuari Micah Walker Alexander Stefan Ward Ziyu Ye