New Garden Friends School Holds “Teach-Ins” on the International Day of Peace

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, New Garden Friends School’s Upper and Middle School (serving students in grades 7-12) conducted a daylong observance of the International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, which was established by The United Nations in 1981.

As a Friends school, NGFS teaches students to explore and embrace all of the Quaker testimonies: simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality, and stewardship. Since the birth of the Religious Society of Friends in the seventeenth century, Quakers have always held the value and necessity of peace to be of the utmost importance. They defined their Peace Testimony in 1660, stating:

“We utterly deny all outward wars and strife, and fightings with outward weapons, for any end, or under any pretense whatever; this is our testimony to the whole world.”

Nearly 400 years later Friends schools continue to strive and work as a community towards these ideals.

During the height of the Vietnam War, teachers and students at various universities held what became known as Teach-Ins. These were informal lectures and discussions between students and professors, often with the intent to engage with and encourage activism toward a political or social cause.

When structuring the celebration of this day, the faculty took inspiration from the Teach-Ins practice of educational activism from the 1960s and 70s. The elements of the Teach-Ins included expert lecturers, workshops of practical activist techniques, movies, readings, and art.

Students at NGFS were provided many opportunities for learning and discussion in sessions such as:

Nuclear Weapons and the Future of Disarmament – a seminar on the history of nuclear weapons and the need/potential for disarmament

The War on Wildlife – a lecture on the global black market in wildlife and how this is driving species towards extinction

Peace Slam – a seminar on spoken word poetry with guest speaker Josephus Thompson III of the Poetry Project

In the Middle School, students heard from a lifelong Quaker leader who has lived a life of adherence to the Peace testimony, specifically about his experience as a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War. Students were also given opportunities to seek inner peace via sessions in yoga, meditation, and the creation of peace cranes and pinwheels for peace.

New Garden Friends School is a preschool-12th-grade school with two campuses in Greensboro, N.C. New Garden Friends School seeks to be an inclusive, innovative educational community guided by Quaker beliefs and committed to honoring and developing each person’s gifts.